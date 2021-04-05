Big Hit's Response To Rumors BTS' New Album Will Drop In July Has ARMYs Giving Side-Eye

BTS’ “Butter” is on its way to becoming the single of the summer. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and with millions of ARMYs streaming the song around the world, it doesn’t look like it’ll fall off the chart any time soon. Rumor has it “Butter” will be part of a much larger project from the septet, so if you're wondering when BTS' 2021 album will drop, here's what you need to know.

BTS has been teasing new music for months now. Back in January for the 35th Golden Disc Awards, RM announced, "We will also come back with a good song again this year, so we will appreciate it if you look forward to it." ARMYs got excited at the thought of another single coming from the group, seeing as last year, they released hits like "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On," which both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans even theorized BTS' BE (Deluxe Edition) was the start of an album trilogy series and their next record would be called FEAR, followed by their third album, LESS. Put together, the series would spell out "BE FEARLESS."

Since ARMYs are always looking ahead, they were happy to hear rumors of another BTS comeback happening soon. According to an April 4 Sports Donga report, the septet’s new single was scheduled for a May release. Big Hit neither confirmed nor denied anything, but as fans now know, “Butter” arrived on May 21.

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Sports Donga report also suggested a new album would come soon after BTS’ single. ARMYs first theorized the record would come as soon as June, but now they think it’ll drop this July thanks to a new report from SPO TV News. According to the outlet, BTS will make their comeback on July 9.

Big Hit once again responded to the report by saying, “We reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.” Since they did the same thing with the Sports Donga report (and every comeback rumor before that), fans aren’t surprised by the company’s response. Although they’re crossing their fingers the latest rumors are true.

Get ready, ARMYs, because another BTS comeback could be right around the corner!