This Theory BTS' 'BE' Album Is A Trilogy Will Have You Shook To Your ARMY Core

As BTS is getting prepared to drop BE (Essential Edition) — a revamped version of their November 2020 album BE (Deluxe Edition) — on Feb. 19, fans are already wondering what will come afterward. The release could be a sign new music is coming, but rumor has it the group isn't done with their current era just yet. This theory that BTS' BE album is a trilogy will make you rethink everything.

ARMYs know BTS is no stranger to trilogy albums. They started following the concept in September 2017 with the release of Love Yourself: Her, which was followed by Love Yourself: Tear in May 2018, and Love Yourself: Answer that August. Their Map of the Soul series was also going to be a trilogy, but BTS' extended vacation in 2019 made them combine their final two MOTS albums, which were going to be MOTS: Shadow and MOTS: Ego, into one big record instead.

Now, fans are convinced BTS has returned to the trilogy format with BE. Ever since its release in November 2020, fans thought "BE" could be the beginning of a phase and the group's next two album titles could finish it. A popular theory is the trilogy is supposed to spell out "BE FEARLESS." Since BTS has a history of connecting their album titles together, ARMYs think it's possible the guys are doing the same thing again. (For example, their MOTS series was based on the psychoanalytical theory created by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung.)

The reason fans think the album trilogy will be BE, FEAR, and LESS is because BTS has been spreading that message in their recent YouTube videos and VCRs (and ARMYs know BTS likes to hint at their upcoming eras whenever they get the chance).

First, one fan discovered BTS' 2020 Melon Music Awards performance had hidden roman numerals shaped in a circle like a clock, and after doing some research, they found out it connected to the letters F, G, H, and I, which stands for fear, greed, hope, and ignorance. BTS' 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards performance on Dec. 6 also had the word "FEAR" in their VCR.

Then, at one point during BTS' Dec. 8, 2020 YouTube video, Jungkook said, "Members what are you so afraid of? Get rid of your fear." Afterward, the group's VCR at the 2020 KBS Song Festival on Dec. 18 included the phrase, "We walk slow with music, walk side by side with pain but without fear."

If you need any more explanation, watch this fan talk about the album trilogy theory below.

Only time will tell if ARMYs really cracked the code.