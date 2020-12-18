Jungkook definitely knows how to make a statement. When he arrived at KBS Gayo on Dec. 18, fans couldn't help but notice his white dress shirt that was only buttoned up half way. Since it was likely freezing outside (it's the middle of December, after all), some ARMYs are convinced Jungkook knew exactly what he was doing with his fashion choice: making fans swoon. These tweets about BTS' Jungkook's unbuttoned shirt at KBS Gayo prove he was totally successful. I guarantee you'll be just as stunned when you see the video of him.

The KBS Gayo Daechukje (KBS Song Festival) is one of the biggest end-of-year events in K-Pop. Unfortunately, this time, fans couldn't be part of the live audience due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, but they still watched along online. Fans couldn't wait to see groups like TWICE, SEVENTEEN, NCT, and, of course, BTS perform. The KBS Song Festival announced the lineup just days before the show, so you can imagine how excited ARMYs were to find out BTS was taking part.

Before the group officially hit the red carpet, fans caught a glimpse of BTS arriving to the show outside. While Jungkook was exiting his car, fans noticed he'd simply elected not to button up his dress shirt all the way, revealing his bare chest underneath. Combined with his gorgeous, fluffy hair, and his black jeans, ARMYs couldn't get over the look.

See the video of Jungkook arriving at KBS Gayo below.

Fans pointed out Jungkook has been showing off his chest a lot lately. In October, he stole ARMYs' hearts with his low-cut V-neck during BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E virtual concert. They're loving his confidence, but at the same time, their hearts can't take it.

"We literally have TWO weeks left of the year and he decided, once again, to cause problems," one fan tweeted about Jungkook.

"tl's full of jungkook with an unbuttoned shirt and floppy hair. MAN KNKWS WHAT HE'S DOING," another fan wrote.

Take a look at more reactions to Jungkook's unbuttoned shirt below.

This outfit is definitely going down as one of Jungkook's best looks.