It's hard to believe it's already September, but alas, summer is over and fall is coming, so you know what that means: the BTS ARMY is one step closer to being reunited with BTS. For the past few weeks, BTS has been on vacation, and while fans have missed seeing the group perform on TV and live in concert, they've also been happy to see that BTS has really been enjoying their brief time of relaxation. The ARMY suspected that BTS would come back from their break sometime in mid-October since the group has their final Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concerts then, but now new info has surfaced that may mean BTS could be ending their vacation sooner than expected. So, when does BTS' extended break end?

According to the Korea Daily, the opening ceremony of the 100th Korean National Sports Championships will take place from Oct. 4 to 10 in Seoul at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium. The article states that BTS will be performing "a special stage" on the first day of the ceremony on Oct. 4, meaning that the group might be going back to work as soon as late September to prepare for their concert. Elite Daily reached out to Big Hit Entertainment to confirm the concert, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If it's true that BTS will be performing at the ceremony on Oct. 4, then that means their break would end sooner than fans originally thought. Like I said, BTS' still haven't finished their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. Their next concert date is scheduled for Oct. 11 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium. Afterward, BTS is scheduled to perform three concerts in Seoul on Oct. 26, 27. and 29. Since those were BTS' only confirmed events up until now, fans thought the group would be coming back from their vacation sometime around then. But now with this new piece of info, it seems that BTS will be ending their brief hiatus a week sooner than expected.

Considering BTS will probably have to practice for their "special stage" (whatever that means), their break may end as soon as the end of September. Did you hear that, ARMY? You'll be seeing BTS perform again in no time.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the concert is really happening, the BTS ARMY must think the news is bittersweet. One one hand, fans are obviously happy to hear that BTS will be performing again soon, but on the other hand, that means RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will have to end their vacations really soon. Judging from their Twitter updates, the guys seemed to have really enjoyed themselves this summer.

To give you a quick recap, Jimin went to an Alec Benjamin concert, V spent time with his friends Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy, RM's visited museums, J-Hope traveled to LA, Suga reunited with his dog Holly, Jin went fishing, and Jungkook celebrated his birthday (and even got a birthday message from Justin Bieber).

But all good things must eventually come to an end, right? That includes vacations. So get ready, ARMY! BTS may be coming back sooner than you thought!