Can we just declare Sept. 1 (aka, Jungkook's birthday) an international holiday starting right now? Because I really can't handle everything that's gone down today (and it's not even officially Sept. 1 in the U.S. yet!). On top of the BTS ARMY trending approximately 500 hashtags on Twitter to celebrate Jungkook's big day, Justin Bieber just got involved in the festivities by tweeting a birthday message out to the golden maknae. The message is short and sweet, but it's also cryptic as hell. And it has fans asking one major question: Are BTS' Jungkook and Justin Bieber collaborating?

Before we get into it, let's first relive all the lovely gifts Jungkook has given the ARMY today. (Yes, it's his birthday, but he's the one giving the ARMY gifts. What did ARMY do to deserve him? Truly.)

First, Jungkook took to the Weverse app to send ARMYs a message of thanks... that promptly crashed the app. Luckily, genius ARMYs screenshotted the post and translated it for fans. According to a translation by @doyou_bangtan, here's what Jungkook had to say:

Hello, it's Jungkook! I think that if our ARMYs didn't exist, I wouldn't be as happy as I am on a day like today, my birthday. I searched up all the things that you did for me; thank you so much... TT There really were so many. too wanted to go to the cafe and sit down and drink a cup of coffee and bite into a hot dog... Honestly, that I would receive well wishes from so many people (from my beloved ARMYs) is something that still amazes me, and sometimes doesn't feel real. It also makes me wonder whether I'm allowed to receive to this extent. Truly, thank you so much.. TTTT I'm so happy.

He went on to explain that he usually uploads a cover song on his birthday, but that, for whatever reason, he couldn't do that this year. Instead, he promised he would post something special for ARMYs later.

True to his word, shortly after Jungkook posted on Weverse, he shared a new car selfie, showing off his ever-growing hair along with a pensive pose.

As if that wasn't enough, moments later, he followed up with a reply, sharing a snippet of a new, gorgeous English-language original track by him (that I'm still not completely over).

That brings us to now. At 6:33 p.m. on Aug. 31 (that's 7:33 a.m. on Sept. 1 in Korea, FYI), Justin Bieber — of whom Jungkook is a huge fan, btw — tweeted out a simple birthday message to the birthday boy, writing: "Happy bday #JUNGKOOK . They ain’t ready :) now watch this tweet go crazy."

Ummm, ready for what, Justin? Ain't ready for what?!

There are plenty of reasons why fans are now theorizing that Jungkook is about to drop a collab track with Bieber.

First, Bieber has been on quite a collab spree over the past couple months, his most notable collabs being "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran and his remix of "Bad Guy" with Billie Eilish.

On top of that, Jungkook has long been a vocal fan of Bieber, with two of his most popular covers being Bieber tracks.

Here's his 2017 cover of "2U" by Bieber and David Guetta.

And here's Jungkook and Jimin singing a cover of Bieber's "Mistletoe" called "Christmas Day" that'll melt your heart.

Lynn Eksonyeondan on YouTube

The fact that Jungkook just recently met up with Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, at Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour stop in L.A. on May 7 makes the idea of a collab seem not too far fetched at all.

Obviously, ARMYs are absolutely losing it over the idea of a collab with Jungkook and Bieber.

If fans are right and a Jungkook/Bieber collab is coming, I am not remotely ready for what those joint vocals are about to do to my soul. At the very same time, I need this track in my eardrums, STAT!

Now stop playing and drop the track, Jungkook and Justin!