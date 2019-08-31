Alright BTS Army, I know you're hyped right now, because a lot is happening in the vast world of K-pop today. On the same day as his 22nd birthday, Sept. 1, BTS' Jungkoook decided to surprise fans with a special gift of his own: a short clip featuring a not-yet-released solo song. Yes, you heard that loud and clear, folks — BTS' Jungkook teased a new solo song on his birthday, and I don't know about you, but I'm kind of on the verge of freaking out. This is so, so major.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, BTS fans and K-pop enthusiasts were stunned beyond belief by one beloved member of BTS, Jungkook. Amidst celebrating his 22nd trip around the sun, Jungkook ended up teasing part of a not-yet-released solo song on Twitter.

The K-pop star started out by tweeting a smokin' hot b-day selfie, which he followed up with a reply tweet. The reply tweet features a video teasing a brand new song, with the caption: “This... please look forward to it.” So if you have a moment, a pair of earbuds, and maybe a breath of fresh air, definitely take a listen. It truly sounds phenomenal, and I can't wait to hear the entire thing.

OK, I don't know about you, but I am truly speechless right now. That was a seriously epic way of revealing a new song, if you ask me, and the best part it the fact that it was on his birthday! Truly perfect.

While this came as somewhat of a surprise to fans across the globe, the K-pop star had — in fact — alluded to the fact that he planned to release a new song on BTS' new fan community app, Weserve, earlier on in the day. Apparently, in the past, he often releases cover songs, but he said he wanted to "present you with a small dash of something else to express [his] thanks."

Take a look at the translated post tweeted by @doyou_bangtan, below.

After listening to the teaser for Jungkook's latest and greatest song, BTS fans are taking note of the fact that all of the lyrics are in English. Since the singer's native language is Korean, and the bulk of BTS' songs are in Korean, this is far different than anything he has ever released. Fans have started writing down the lyrics sang in the teaser, so take a look at them below, if you haven't done so already.

OK for real, is nobody else dying to hear the whole thing? These lyrics are incredible, and the anticipation is quite literally killing me.

Phew. This is a historical and undeniably epic day in BTS history, if you ask me. Not only is Jungkook turning 22, but he also released a teaser for a brand new song that's in English. I — for one — am totally mind-blown, so if you need me, I'll have my noise-cancelling headphones in listening to this song clip on repeat. I'm on a mission to learn all the words before I go out tonight.