Here's How To Keep Up With BTS During Their 2-Month Break

ARMYs, fear not. Just because BTS is on a break does not mean you are going to miss out on all the K-pop goodness that literally oozes from their pores every moment of every day. J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V might be taking a short hiatus from the stage but their star power is omnipresent. If you feel like you aren't going to have the same opportunities to absorb everything BTS, I'm here to remind you they're literally everywhere and show you how to keep up with BTS during their 2-month break.

Inhale. Exhale.

To be super fair, even heroes deserve a little R&R. Donga reported that the gang would be breaking mainly from performances between the months of August and September 2019. Koreaboo translated the original report which explained the pause is predominantly from "touring, performing, and potentially overworking themselves." According to the rumor mill, the boys will be using this handful of weeks to reconnect with their families, potentially visit their hometowns, and hang out with folks outside of their music careers.

If you think about it, they were non-stop with their Love Yourself concerts from August 2018 to April 2019, and then hit the road again for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour from May 2019 to July 2019. That performance schedule is enough to make anyone tired, and it doesn't even include the additional appearances and events they participated in between burning the stage. I think they've earned a little pause, right?

Fortunately for ARMYs, everything else BTS will still be up and running while the guys catch their breaths. This means you can still catch Bangtan Bombs and their VLIVE streams where videos of the boys on their off time will certainly help satiate any BTS-deficient fan. Their social media accounts will presumably be active, too, which means fans can check in to places like Twitter and the genius Weverse and Weverse+ apps to interact with their main men.

If there's one thing I've learned in all of my BTS reporting it's that the boys love their fandom more than anything, and I can't imagine they'll go too-too off the grid. For example, the report explains that while they won't be touring, the boys will be using the time "off" to work on solo projects and more "commercial shoots and content productions."

Oh yeah, they also have one performance on the books during their time away, which is a Lotte Duty Free Family Concert on August 11. This show will also feature their Big Entertainment little bros, TXT.

Bless them.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If this still doesn't feel like enough, let me remind you of ARMYPEDIA.net, the living breathing BTS history book that lives online. Once you dive in, you'll be able to access memories and moments from the boys' stellar six-year career that is sure to help you pass the time while they're on break. Of course, you can also pop onto BTS World and interact with the boys' avatars while you play manager in the virtual game. There, you can help them grow into the men you know and love today.

Don't worry. Before you know it, the boys will be back and they'll almost certainly be bringing surprises and new goodies with them.

Enjoy it, guys! Sending you so many purple hearts in the meantime.