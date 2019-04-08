Heads up, BTS ARMY! BTS merchandise is here and it’s right on time for the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. While the launch of the tour is still a month away (it starts on May 18, FYI), you’ll definitely want to get a head start on buying all the BTS merch your heart desires. Some of it is already sold out, so stuff is going fast. If you’re not sure where to get BTS merch, no worries. I’ve got all the info you need!

First thing’s first, you can get all your BTS merch over at the Big Hit Shop. I’m sure your familiar with it since most of BTS’ stuff is available there. In any case, all their merch is on sale now, so you can order whatever you’d like. But there are definitely a few pieces I’d recommend you get a jump on because they’re going pretty fast!

So, which pieces of BTS merch should you get? Well, you should definitely start off with the ARMY Bomb, also known as the BTS Official Light Stick. That’s the way it’s listed on the Big Hit website, anyway. In any case, the ARMY Bomb lets you get in sync with all your fellow BTS fans while the guys are performing on stage. It’s available for $29.99. Here’s what it looks like:

And here’s a quick video that shows how they work:

Unfortunately, the ARMY Bombs are sold out right now, so you’ll have to pre-order them. All the more reason to get a head start on ordering your BTS merch!

The next item you’ll want to invest in is similar to the ARMY Bomb, but comes in a smaller form. The Official Light Finger Ring, available for $13.20, basically lets you hold a ball of light in your hand. Well, sort of. It gives the illusion that you can hold a ball of light in your hand which makes for a lot of fun when you're at a dark concert venue. Here’s what it looks like:

This one’s also sold out, so again, you’ll have to pre-order it!

Now, if you’re into more practical merch that you can use every day, there’s plenty of that on the Big Hit site as well. Like this tumbler which is available for $22.00:

And this card case, which you can buy for $15.90. It’s perfect for carrying your ID and anything else you need to access in a hurry, especially if you’re heading out to see BTS on stage. Here’s a look:

There’s also this acrylic key ring for $8.80, which basically lets you carry a bit of BTS everywhere you go. Here’s what it looks like:

And there’s plenty more where all that came from. Take BTS’ Funko Pops, for example, which are sold out at the moment but available for pre-order. I mean, who wouldn’t want one of these little guys hanging out on the dashboard of your car or on your desk or in your bedroom. Look how adorable they are:

All in all, there’s plenty of BTS merch to choose from. Even if you’re not sure what exactly you want just yet, I’m sure you’ll eventually find something that suits all your ARMY needs! Happy shopping!