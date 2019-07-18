Post concert depression is the literal worst thing ever. It's been months since I attended BTS' Citi Field concert back in October, but I just can't stop thinking about it. That's probably because it wasn't just another concert. It was BTS' first-ever U.S. stadium show, and how can I forget about that? I remember RM getting emotional about it in his ending speech, and even Jimin was crying along with the ARMY by the end of the night. Yeah, I'm not over BTS' Citi Field concert and I probably never will be. The good news is that a few of BTS' Love Yourself concerts are going to be available to stream online, including the group's Citi Field show, so that means I can relive the concert whenever and wherever I want. In case you're wondering how to stream BTS' Love Yourself concert films, look no further because I got the answer for you right here.

The first question you're probably asking yourself is, which of BTS' Love Yourself concerts are going to be available online? Sadly, it's just two of them. Yup, BTS toured the whole world last year, and with so many stops on their tour, they had to be exclusive and pick just a few dates for the special release. And the ones getting the special treatment are BTS' New York and European concerts, which were both previously released on DVD.

With BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' NEW YORK, every BTS fan will feel as if they were at the group's first U.S. stadium concert. So even if you didn't get a chance to see BTS in New York in person, you'll feel like you were totally there. And for those who did get to see BTS live at Citi Field, well, it must feel nice being able to watch your entire concert back online.

Here's the trailer for BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' NEW YORK.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

In addition to the New York concert, with BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' EUROPE, fans will be able to see BTS perform at the London O2 Arena, as well as tour all across Europe. Since I'm from the U.S., I'm so looking forward to seeing that.

Here's the trailer for BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' EUROPE.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

"Coming soon," eh? From the looks of the trailers, each concert film looks to be totally different from the other, and thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to watch the films because they'll be available exclusively on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video starting on July 23.

Once July 23 arrives, you can either open up the Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video app on your phone or laptop and either rent or purchase the concert films. I should tell you that bonus content will be available, but only for those who choose the digital purchase option. So make your choice wisely.

As I said, both concert films were previously released on DVD, but because those could be hard to purchase for international fans, having the option to stream the films instead makes fans' lives so much easier.

Thank you to streaming!