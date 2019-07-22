Nobody freak out, but BTS is taking a short hiatus. No, nothing is wrong. No, they aren't breaking up. Yes, they are human, and sometimes humans just need a freaking second to catch their breath and sleep in. Ever since word spread that the boys will be taking roughly eight weeks away from performing, ARMYs have been wondering — what will BTS do on their 2-month break? Honestly, the answer is still a lot.

Reports about BTS hitting the breaks first came out via Donga. The report was then translated by Koreaboo who explained the boys will be pausing from "touring, performing, and potentially overworking themselves." J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga have objectively been living life in the fastest lane, touring the world and releasing hit after hit, album after album, concert film after concert film, project after project, sponsorship after sponsorship, hair color after hair color, etc., etc., etc. Truthfully, it's been exhausting just writing about them. (I have it so hard, I tell you.)

The report revisited BTS' wildly busy past year which saw them performing their Love Yourself concerts from August 2018 to April 2019, and then the epic Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour that rocked the globe from May 2019 to July 2019. That doesn't even touch on the staggering number of appearances, interviews, and events they participated in between, breaking it down on stage at almost every one. Even the most devout K-pop fans have to understand the boys deserve a little R&R.

Hilariously, R&R for K-pop idols might seem like work to the rest of us. The report explains that while the boys won't be performing (which will take a huge load off their schedule), they will be using the next two months to work on more solo projects, get back in the studio, and film "commercial shoots and content productions." This sounds like it could be anything from more Hyundai Palisade commercials to BT21 promotions. (Here's a funny little classic one of them eating pizza.)

BANGTANTV on YouTube

BTS. They're just like us.

The boys do have one confirmed concert on the books during their hiatus. They'll be performing at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert on August 11 (their little bros TXT are on the lineup, too).

Reportedly, this hiatus will also allow the boys to spend some well-deserved time with their family and friends. There is some speculation they will all split up to revisit their hometowns and take time to reconnect with individuals outside of their music careers. Like with all celebrities, it's hard to imagine what "normal" looks like for these guys, but I can only assume it involves lots of naps for Sleepy Jimin. There's also some speculation among fans that the boys may film another season of their VLIVE show, Bon Voyage, during this hiatus, with ARMYs speculating about what country the boys may visit this time around if they do.

In the meantime, fans can continue to get their fill of all things BTS through their innumerable apps, games, and albums. If you're feeling like you need a quick dose of BTS, pop onto their Weverse app where the boys post content regularly and even interact with fans. You can also download and play BTS World, which allows you to act as their manager and help the boys thrive in their virtual reality. Before you know it, the gang will be back with exciting new projects and certainly new music for ARMYs to swoon over.

Enjoy the break, guys. You earned it!