ARMYs Think Suga Will Perform "Daechwita" During Muster Based On BTS' Setlist Teaser

To celebrate BTS’ eight-year anniversary of being a group, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will hold a two-day fan meeting on June 13 and 14 where they’ll do a number of fun on-stage activities, including performing some fan-favorite songs. Although this year’s event is just days away, BTS' 2021 Muster Sowoozoo setlist still remains a mystery. But thanks to a new teaser Big Hit shared, ARMYs have a few predictions of what to expect.

The agency dropped BTS’ latest Muster teaser on Tuesday, June 8. Their post included an image of two sheets of paper with writing and numbers on them. Some of the scribbles had a line through them, and others were circled, while some appeared to be blacked out entirely.

On the left page, fans realized the phrase “Daechwita” was written in Hanja, which is a traditional writing system consisting of Chinese characters. “Daechwita” is the name of the single Suga released in May 2020 under his solo persona Agust D. The track is featured on his second mixtape, D-2, and to this day, Suga has yet to perform it live, but fans think that will all change once BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo arrives. Next to the phrase, fans also noticed there was a drawing of a nabal, which is a horn instrument that was seen in Suga’s “Daechwita” music video, further convincing them the song is definitely part of the group’s upcoming setlist.

ARMYs have also decoded BTS will perform “Fire,” “So What,” “Dis-ease,” “Mikrokosmos,” and “Not Today” based on clues they found on the group’s official Muster Sowoozoo page on their Weverse Global Shop. To see a full breakdown of ARMYs’ setlist theories, check out the posts below.

Tickets to watch the show online can be purchased on BTS’ Weverse Global Shop as well. The event will be streamed on VenewLive on Sunday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. KST (that’s 5:30 a.m. ET) and on Monday, June 14, at the same time.

The clock is ticking, so make sure you buy your tickets, ARMYS, because if fans’ theories are true, BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo setlist will be fire!