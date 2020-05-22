For over a week, Big Hit Entertainment teased new music from a certain someone, which had ARMYs glued to Twitter to see what it was all about. On Friday, May 22, it was Suga who dropped a huge surprise for fans: his D-2 mixtape. He dropped it along with a music video for his new single. As the day went on, more details about Suga's latest work began to spill out on social media. As always, fans want to know what Suga's "Daechwita" lyrics mean in English. Let's just say Agust D did not hold back on the track — and it has ARMYs shook.

Suga embraces his freedom of expression even more when he's making music as Agust D. He opened up about the difference between Agust D and Suga in an interview with TIME about D-2. "The difference is that there is a lot more that I can openly express and that I can show a more raw side to myself [with Agust D]," he explained. "What’s similar is that both sing of dreams and hope."

Suga also spoke about what went in to making his second mixtape, telling TIME:

It’s more that I made the music I wanted to make, rather than fixating on attempting something new. I’m not too picky on genre or crossovers between them. What’s good is good, and it’s up to the listeners to judge. I just do what I want to do.

Fans cannot get over the brutally honest lyrics Suga raps on "Daechwita," so listen to the song below, and scroll down to learn what the lyrics in English.

Intro:

Yeah

Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

DaechwitaDaechwita Daechwita play it loud

DaechwitaDaechwita Daechwita play it loud

DaechwitaDaechwita Daechwita play it loud

Daechwita

Verse 1:

Daechwita Daechwita play it loud Daechwita

Glitter glitter look at my crown glitter

Remember remember days gone by remember

We so fly we so fly private jet we so fly

Yeah uh, born a slave but now a king

Berserk tiger Gwanghae flow

Born in a ditch but rise up a dragon

That's the way I live

Sorry but don’t worry

I got lots to lose

Shove the past into a rice chest

I'm about to dine on what I know is mine

Shut up, yeah, you calling me a pup, yeah

I was born a tiger I ain't no weak pill-popper like you

Pathetic fucks putting on a talent show

Not gonna lie what a shitshow

I got no pretensions just kill ‘em all

Ain’t no exceptions I watch you fall

Flexing I got noneI don't need one

Who's the king who's the boss

You all know my nameAll shit-talk they got no game

Off with their heads

Chorus:

Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

Daechwita Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

Daechwita Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

Daechwita Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

Daechwita Daechwita Daechwita

Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

DaechwitaDaechwita Daechwita play it loud

Verse 2:

Hit this town then cut and run in a jet

This country's too small to hold me in yet

Woo, who says time is money

My time is worth more than that

Tic tok, got a stick up your ass

I'm about to spit in your face

Revenues keep going up-up-up-up-up-up and up

Everyday, Bang PD keeps dancing on-on-on-on-on-on and on

I'm so thankful I'm a genius

That’s your excuse for popping pills, cry me a river you just got no skills

I got everything I wanted, what more’ll make me feel contented

I wanted clothes clothes, then money money, then goal goal now what's next

Yeah what’s next, here comes my reality check there's nowhere higher

I only looked up and now I want to look down and put my feet on the groundI'm a king I'm a boss

Remember my name

All shit-talk they got no game

Off with their heads

I’m a king I'm a boss

You all know my nameAll shit-talk they got no game

Off with their heads

Chorus:

Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

Daechwita Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

Daechwita Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

Daechwita Daechwita Daechwita play it loud

Daechwita Daechwita Daechwita

Daechwita Daechwita play it loud