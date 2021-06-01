BTS' Next Muster Concert Could Be Live, So Here's What To Know About It

BTS has officially kicked off FESTA! The group holds the event every year in celebration of their debut anniversary on June 13. Fans always get so excited for it because it means they’ll be getting two weeks’ worth of new content, from choreography videos and photoshoots to behind-the-scenes clips. Each year, the highlight of the event is BTS’ Muster, which is a fan meeting and concert that usually takes place both online and in-person, because the guys often perform a mix of new and throwback songs. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, their 2020 celebration was only held virtually, but this time, things could be different. To stay in the loop, here’s everything you need to know about BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.

Muster is always the FESTA event ARMYs look forward to the most because fans never know what to expect from the group in terms of their setlist and on-stage activities. Every year, BTS also centers their event around a certain theme. According to fans, their 2021 Muster is called “Sowoozoo” because it means “Mikrokosmos” in Korean, which shares the same name as BTS’ sidetrack on their 2020 album Map of the Soul: Persona. In the song, BTS calls ARMYs their galaxy, so of course, the theme around this year’s Muster has to do with outer space.

Since BTS’ Muster is right around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the event to make sure you don’t miss out.

When is BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo?

The event will be held across two days. The first part will be on Sunday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. KST (that’s 5:30 a.m. ET) and the second part will be on Monday, June 14, at the same time. In case you can’t make it, the show will replay on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. KST (that’s June 18 at 9 p.m. ET) and Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. KST (that’s June 19 at 9 p.m. ET).

How do I get tickets for BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo?

Fans can purchase tickets to watch the livestream for BTS’ 2021 Muster on the Weverse Global Shop. Tickets for the first show will be on sale until June 13 at 6:29 ET and tickets for the second show will be on sale until June 14 and 6:29 ET. Prices range from $45 to $81.

It’s also worth noting there are multiple ticket options fans can choose from. ARMYs who don’t have a fanclub membership can purchase an HD single-view ticket for one show only or buy HD single-view tickets for both days. Meanwhile, ARMYs who have a fanclub membership can purchase either option mentioned previously, as well as HD multi-view tickets for either days, an HD multi-view two-Day Pass, and a 4k single-View plus an HD Multi-view ticket for both shows.

How do I stream BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo?

You can watch BTS’ 2021 Muster over on the Weverse Shop!

What is the setlist for BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo?

No setlist has been revealed just yet, but Big Hit said day one will include BTS’ Korean songs, while day two will include their foreign-language songs that are in Japanese and English.

BTS’ 2021 Muster can’t come soon enough!