Right now, fans don't know when they'll see BTS on tour again since the coronavirus pandemic caused them to postpone their Map of the Soul world tour. Big Hit Entertainment has yet to announce the rescheduled dates, but they're giving fans the next big thing: a virtual BTS concert. So many artists are putting on virtual concerts for their fans in order to stay connected with them, but BTS' Bang Bang Con will be totally different because it will be a concert marathon. You definitely don't want to miss the two-day event, so here's how to stream BTS' Bang Bang Con.

On Thursday, April 9, Big Hit shared the exciting news on Twitter, describing the concert as a "special online streaming event by BTS for ARMY." Bang Bang Con will begin at 12 p.m. KST on both April 18 and 19 (that's 11 p.m. on April 17 and 18 ET, respectively) and will include BTS' most memorable concerts through the years.

The April 18 lineup includes:

2015 BTS LIVE [Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage]

2016 BTS LIVE [Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage: Epilogue]

BTS 2014 LIVE TRILOGY: EPISODE II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories)

BTS 3rd MUSTER [ARMY.ZIP+]

And then the April 19th lineup is as follows:

2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR IN SEOUL

2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL (2017 Memories)

BTS 4th MUSTER [HAPPY EVER AFTER]

BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ SEOUL

The event will be easily accessible for fans everywhere because it will stream via BTS' YouTube channel, BangtanTV.

Fans can find out more information about Bang Bang Con below.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Big Hit announced BTS' North American leg of their Map of the Soul tour would be postponed.

"The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible," Big Hit said in a statement.

Before they postponed the North American tour dates, Big Hit also canceled the group's Seoul concerts, which were supposed to take place in April.

As fans wait for another update on BTS' tour, they can look forward to Bang Bang Con. The event will be great for fans both old and new, as it will offer them the opportunity to relive BTS' concerts all over again or watch them for the very first time.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.