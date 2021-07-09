BTS' "Permission To Dance" Lyrics Will Have You Dancing Until Sunrise
This is the feel-good summer anthem you needed.
Summer 2021 is all about BTS. “Butter,” which the septet dropped on May 21, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks straight. The achievement makes BTS the group with the longest-running No. 1 debut single, breaking Aerosmith’s 23-year record for “I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.” Now, with the release of “Permission to Dance,” the guys are about to have another smash hit, because the track has all the ingredients it needs to be the song of the summer: A catchy chorus, mesmerizing vocals, and an amazing message behind it. In case you haven’t looked up the translation yet, check out BTS' "Permission To Dance" lyrics below.
BTS released the song as part of their “Butter” physical CD on Friday, July 9. The album, which comes in two versions called Butter: Peaches and Butter: Cream, features the group’s single of the same name, “Permission to Dance,” and instrumental versions of each track. It also includes goodies like a poster, sticker, and photo cards.
The group teased their new single on July 6 by dropping a 30-second video teaser showing the guys in the middle of a desert as they sing the words, “We don’t need permission to dance.” Now that the full song’s here, fans can’t get enough of BTS’ “Permission To Dance” lyrics. The track is all about letting go of all your worries and cares and, well... dancing! Check out the lyrics below, because you’ll definitely be singing along this summer!
Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM
It's the thought of being young
When your heart's just like a drum
Beating louder with no way to guard it
When it all seems like it's wrong
Just sing along to Elton John
And to that feeling, we're just getting started
Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin
When the nights get colder
And the rhythms got you falling behind
Just dream about that moment
When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye
Then you say
Chorus: Jung Kook, V
I wanna dance
The music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA
There's always something that's standing in the way
But if you don't let it phase ya
You'll know just how to break
Just keep the right vibe, yeah
'Cause there's no looking back
There ain't no one to prove
We don't got this on lock, yeah
Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin
The wait is over
The time is now so let's do it right, mm (Yeah)
Yeah we'll keep going
And stay up until we see the sunrise
And we'll say (Yeah)
Chorus: V, Jin
I wanna dance
The music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
No, we don't need permission to dance
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey)
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V
Well, let me show ya
That we can keep the fire alive
'Cause it's not over
Till it's over, say it one more time
Say
Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin
I wanna dance
The music's got me going (Music's got me going)
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah)
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden (Ooh)
And roll in like we're dancing fools (Like we're dancing fools)
Post-Chorus: Jin, SUGA, V, Jung Kook
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land)
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh)
'Cause we don't need permission to dance