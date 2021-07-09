BTS' "Permission To Dance" Lyrics Will Have You Dancing Until Sunrise

Summer 2021 is all about BTS. “Butter,” which the septet dropped on May 21, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks straight. The achievement makes BTS the group with the longest-running No. 1 debut single, breaking Aerosmith’s 23-year record for “I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.” Now, with the release of “Permission to Dance,” the guys are about to have another smash hit, because the track has all the ingredients it needs to be the song of the summer: A catchy chorus, mesmerizing vocals, and an amazing message behind it. In case you haven’t looked up the translation yet, check out BTS' "Permission To Dance" lyrics below.

BTS released the song as part of their “Butter” physical CD on Friday, July 9. The album, which comes in two versions called Butter: Peaches and Butter: Cream, features the group’s single of the same name, “Permission to Dance,” and instrumental versions of each track. It also includes goodies like a poster, sticker, and photo cards.

The group teased their new single on July 6 by dropping a 30-second video teaser showing the guys in the middle of a desert as they sing the words, “We don’t need permission to dance.” Now that the full song’s here, fans can’t get enough of BTS’ “Permission To Dance” lyrics. The track is all about letting go of all your worries and cares and, well... dancing! Check out the lyrics below, because you’ll definitely be singing along this summer!

Verse 1: Jung Kook, RM

It's the thought of being young

When your heart's just like a drum

Beating louder with no way to guard it

When it all seems like it's wrong

Just sing along to Elton John

And to that feeling, we're just getting started

Pre-Chorus: Jimin, Jin

When the nights get colder

And the rhythms got you falling behind

Just dream about that moment

When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye

Then you say

Chorus: Jung Kook, V

I wanna dance

The music's got me going

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let's break our plans

And live just like we're golden

And roll in like we're dancing fools

Post-Chorus: Jimin, RM, Jin

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

'Cause we don't need permission to dance

Verse 2: j-hope, SUGA

There's always something that's standing in the way

But if you don't let it phase ya

You'll know just how to break

Just keep the right vibe, yeah

'Cause there's no looking back

There ain't no one to prove

We don't got this on lock, yeah

Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook, Jimin

The wait is over

The time is now so let's do it right, mm (Yeah)

Yeah we'll keep going

And stay up until we see the sunrise

And we'll say (Yeah)

Chorus: V, Jin

I wanna dance

The music's got me going

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let's break our plans

And live just like we're golden

And roll in like we're dancing fools

Post-Chorus: Jung Kook, j-hope, Jimin

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

'Cause we don't need permission to dance

Bridge: Jin, Jung Kook

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

No, we don't need permission to dance

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey)

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Pre-Chorus: Jimin, V

Well, let me show ya

That we can keep the fire alive

'Cause it's not over

Till it's over, say it one more time

Say

Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin

I wanna dance

The music's got me going (Music's got me going)

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah)

Let's break our plans

And live just like we're golden (Ooh)

And roll in like we're dancing fools (Like we're dancing fools)

Post-Chorus: Jin, SUGA, V, Jung Kook

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land)

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh)

'Cause we don't need permission to dance