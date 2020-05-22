It's official: Suga made his highly-anticipated return as Agust D. On Friday, May 22, he dropped his surprise mixtape D-2. It features ten new tracks, including a collaboration with MAX called "Burn It." Suga's "Burn It" lyrics send a surprising message about the courage of letting go.

After Suga confirmed his mixtape was reaching its final stages in a November 2019 episode of Bon Voyage, fans paid close attention to BTS' social media pages for any hints about its release date. Fans believed a collaboration with Schneider was in the works for Suga's mixtape because the pair was interacting a lot on Twitter earlier this year.

On Jan. 14, Schneider shared a picture he snapped with Suga in Seoul, and then just a few weeks later, the pair caught up again in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. They shared their meetup on Twitter, and fans became really suspicious about what it could all mean. While they could have just been hanging out for fun, fans predicted there was something bigger going on.

ARMYs are almost never wrong when it comes to their theories, so when Suga dropped "Burn It" with Schneider as part of his D-2 mixtape, they were so happy to find out they were right all along.

"Burn It" features Suga spitting fire as usual, and the addition of Schneider's vocals in the chorus makes the song sound so haunting. The message behind the song, about setting fire to everything in your life (figuratively speaking, of course), only made the collab that much better. At one point, Suga raps:

Whatever it is, yeah I'm saying you bastard, light it up / The you in the past, and the you now / Whichever is good, so you bastard, yeah light it up / I wonder if it will be the blazing sun / Or it'll become ash that's left behind / It's always up to your choice and decision / I hope that you won't forget that giving up is also courage

Here, it seems "burning" takes on a double meaning. One can burn down a version of themselves and leave it behind as ash (which Suga says takes courage), or one can light up a version of themselves so it becomes as bright as the sun.

Check out the lyrics below via a fan translation by illejeons.

Chorus: MAX

I see the ashes falling out your window

There's someone in the mirror that you don't know

And everything was all wrong

So burn it till it's all gone

Post-Chorus: Agust D

Yeah yeah yeah burn it

The voice inside of me

Yeah yeah yeah burn it

I want it want it want it woah

Yeah yeah yeah burn it

The voice inside of me

Yeah yeah yeah burn it

I want it want it want it woah

Verse 1: Agust D

Let's go back to the past days, ey

The times that once used to destroy me, ey

That feeling of envy or maybe inferiority

A life obsessed over some people, ey

The me, who got to taste success, ey

What's the difference from me back then? ey

Well, I don't know, I'm not that much different, ey

Let's burn it, the me in the past

The very bottom of the deepest point will burn again with no exception

Light the fire, fire it up, what will be left at the end of it?

I don't know I don't know, after I burn it all up

Would it be it's just the ashes remaining, or if it remains the same

Verse 2: Agust D

Burn it burn it yeah burn it burn it

I face you in the deepest point

Disgrace, or maybe hatred, abhorrence, or even anger

But that, too, how vain it is

Maybe those are in fact a mirage

Maybe, yeah, wouldn't it be your passion being pressured upon you

With all those excuses being mentioned

I hope you'll be careful with the words "first intention," don't be afraid

Light the fire, fire it up

Whatever it is, yeah I'm saying you bastard, light it up

The you in the past, and the you now

Whichever is good, so you bastard, yeah light it up

I wonder if it will be the blazing sun

Or it'll become ash that's left behind

It's always up to your choice and decision

I hope that you won't forget that giving up is also courage

