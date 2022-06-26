J-Hope's Jack In The Box Will Make Him The First BTS Star With A Solo Album

Following the June 14 announcement that BTS will be taking a hiatus (don’t worry, they’re still together and have plans for future music), J-Hope has promised fans a solo album that will make BTS history. The boys have all pursued solo projects through singles that top charts and buzzy mixtapes, but J-Hope’s debut album Jack In The Box will be the first full-length album any BTS member has produced since their 2010 conception. Naturally, the announcement has hit ARMY hard and stirred up excitement for the upcoming album drop.

J-Hope first explored releasing music as a solo artist back in 2018, when his first mixtape took ARMY by storm. Hope World kicked off a promising future for J-Hope’s solo endeavors with songs that topped the charts, earning the #19 spot for Top Rap Albums and #38 on Billboard 200. Singles “Daydream” and “Airplane” remain among ARMY faves. Following Hope World, J-Hope teamed up with Becky G for a rendition of “Chicken Noodle Soup” in 2019.

If the success of his mixtape and singles are any indication of what fans can expect, they’re in for a treat. Now that BTS is taking a breather, J-Hope is finally ready to drop his own solo album that’s sure to be packed with bangers — let’s talk about it.

J-Hope’s Jack In The Box Release Date

According to the official announcement on Weverse, Jack in the Box will be dropping on July 15, nearly two weeks before J-Hope headlines Lollapalooza. The album will be preceded by a single that drops on July 1, just in time to kick off summer. J-Hope’s music “represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further,” as noted in the official announcement. We can expect “diverse content to show J-hope's creative identity as an artist.”

J-Hope's Jack In The Box Tracklist

Thus far, no official tracklist has been released, but as we near the July 15 album release, that’s likely to change. Fans can expect the music to showcase J-Hope’s individuality to welcome the new era of J-Hope. His previous mixtape Hope World had 7 tracks with only one collaboration, but there’s a promise for more music to be featured on Jack in the Box, considering it’s billed as a full album rather than a mixtape.

J-Hope's Jack In The Box Featured Artists

Since the June 25 announcement, there have been no featured artists announced to lend their voice to the upcoming album, but all (J-)hope is not lost. J-Hope has collaborated with artists like Becky G and Supreme Boi on songs from his mixtape, which leaves open the possibility for future collaborations to add to J-Hope’s sound.