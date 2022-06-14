Heads Up, ARMY: BTS Is Going On Hiatus To Focus On Solo Projects

On Tuesday, June 14, BTS revealed they’ll be embarking on an indefinite hiatus to focus on solo projects. The group made the announcement during their latest FESTA dinner video, which was posted to their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

FESTA is a two-week celebration BTS holds annually leading up to their anniversary on June 13. Their FESTA schedule usually includes the release of never-before-seen photos and videos, as well as new solo tracks, covers, and livestreams. BTS also holds a dinner party each year during which they reminisce over their favorite memories together.

While BTS’ FESTA dinner this year began just like any other, around the 21-minute mark, things got serious when the group made a major announcement. “We’re going into a hiatus now. Should we talk about why we’re not doing the FESTA or making content?” Suga said, referencing their smaller FESTA schedule this year. “We have to talk about the direction we’re taking.”

RM explained the group decided to take a break because they need some time to get re-inspired. “I started music and became BTS because I had a message for the world,” RM said, adding that after they released “ON” in February 2020, he didn’t know which direction BTS should take moving forward. “For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until ‘ON’ and ‘Dynamite,’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.”

Because K-pop and the idol industry as a whole are so fast-paced, RM said he feels like he hasn’t had time to mature as an individual person, which is why he and the rest of the group want to take some time alone to grow. BTS said they hoped fans would understand their decision. “I think 90% of our fans would root for us no matter what kind of music or what kind of direction we choose,” V said.

Although BTS didn’t reveal how long their hiatus will last, they reassured fans they’ll be back and just need a short break to recharge themselves. “I think that change is what we need right now,” J-Hope said. “It’s an important part for BTS to start our second chapter.”