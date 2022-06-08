Lollapalooza’s star-studded lineup just keeps getting better this year. On June 8, the Chicago music festival announced an additional two riveting headliners will join the likes of Dua Lipa, Metallica, J. Cole, and Green Day. They are BTS’ J-Hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. To make the occasion even more special, both K-Pop acts’ sets will be historic accomplishments. OK, I’m screaming.

The festival runs from July 28 through July 31, and J-Hope will close out the fest on Sunday, July 31, which will also feature performances by The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, Jane’s Addiction, and Green Day. According to a press release, J-Hope will be the first South Korean artist to headline a U.S. music festival’s main stage. Talk about a “Daydream.” On Instagram, the festival made the announcement even more exciting with a groovy mashup video of the BTS rapper dancing.

According to Variety, J-Hope is replacing Doja Cat. The “Vegas” singer announced in May she would be axing upcoming shows, including her supporting appearance on The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour, due to a tonsil infection.

Lollapalooza announced J-Hope’s new headliner status on Instagram on June 7, 2022.

J-Hope also took to Instagram to share the Lollapalooza announcement. “It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history!” he said.

As if J-Hope’s headliner status wasn’t enough, Lollapalooza also announced that K-Pop boyband TOMORROW X TOGETHER has been added to Saturday, July 30’s lineup, which already totes some fiery performers such as J. Cole, Willow, and Big Sean.

TXT’s performance will mark as the pop group’s first-ever U.S. festival debut, according to a press release. It will also come on the heels of their Act: Love Sick tour, which wraps a seven-show U.S. run on July 23 in Los Angeles.

Lollapalooza, which takes place in Chicago’s Grant Park, has been gathering the hottest pop stars to cure our musical needs for years, so it’s no surprise they snagged two of the today’s coolest acts. In fact, several musicians who’ve recently spoken with Elite Daily are on the lineup, including Role Model, Surf Mesa, and Charli XCX.

Tickets, which are currently on sale on Lollapalooza’s website, start at $350 for general admission and soar to $4,200 for platinum. I guess witnessing history doesn’t come cheap, but these thrilling performances are one for the books.