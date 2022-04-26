TOMORROW X TOGETHER Are Heading On Their First World Tour

MOA, get ready to see TXT in concert soon! On Monday, April 25, the group announced they’ll be embarking on their first-ever world tour. The Act: Love Sick tour will kick off this summer with two back-to-back concerts in Korea before TXT flies over to the United States for a number of performances.

Their stateside concerts will mark TXT’s first time performing for fans in the U.S. in three years. After debuting as a group in March 2019, TXT went on a small showcase tour that included six shows in various cities across the U.S. That July, the group also performed at Madison Square Garden as part of the annual KCON music festival.

Fans have been waiting years for TXT to finally return to the U.S., and now, they can’t believe it’s finally happening. To make sure you’re able to snag tickets, here’s what you need to know about TXT’s upcoming world tour before tickets go on sale.

TXT’s Act: Love Sick Tour Dates

TXT’s highly-anticipated world tour will begin on July 2 in Seoul, Korea. The group will perform another concert in Seoul the following day before they head to the U.S. for a concert in Chicago on July 7. Afterward, they’ll perform in New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and San Francisco. They’ll finish their tour on July 23 in Los Angeles.

TXT’s tour website hasn’t revealed which venues TXT will be performing at, but confirmed more info will be coming soon, which could also hint more venues and dates will be added to the tour.

TXT’s Act: Love Sick Ticket Info

The big question is, when do tickets for TXT’s tour go on sale? For now, that still remains a mystery, so MOA, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any more info about TXT’s tour on their social media pages.

TXT’s Act: Love Sick Setlist

TXT’s tour setlist also hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s likely to include the group’s biggest hits like “Blue Hour,” “0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You),” and “LO$ER=LO♡ER.” It’ll probably also feature songs from TXT’s upcoming fourth Korean EP, Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, which will drop on Monday, May 9.

MOA can’t wait to see TXT back on stage this summer!