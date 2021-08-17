The Meaning Behind TXT's Latest Single Will Make You Rethink The Word "Loser"

Three months after dropping their second full-length album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, TXT has officially returned with a repackaged version of their record called The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. The release features three new songs, including their lead single “LO$ER=LO♡ER.” The anthemic, guitar-heavy track has a catchy melody that will get you singing every time. “I’m a loser/ Lover with a dollar sign,” the group shouts during the chorus. If you want to know the meaning behind the song, check out TXT's "LO$ER=LO♡ER" lyrics in English.

The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE arrived on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Fans couldn’t wait to hear the album’s three new tracks, "LO$ER=LO♡ER,” “MOA Diary” — TXT’s first official song dedicated to fans, and "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" (feat. Seori) (Emocore Mix). MOAs raved about each song on Twitter, calling each one a total bop. “BRO TXT NEVER MISSES WHAT AN ALBUM,” one fan tweeted. “I'm loving their new album so much! Can't stop listening!” another said.

Along with their album release, TXT dropped a music video for "LO$ER=LO♡ER,” in which Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai were total rockstars. During the video, the guys rock out on the back of a truck’s platform on the road. In other scenes, the guys get into all types of trouble. The clip ended with the guys coming together to escape their reality.

Watch TXT’s "LO$ER=LO♡ER” music video below.

According to a press release from Big Hit, the song is about a “loser’s” desire to be a hero and “lover” to his one and only. “He may have failed in the eyes of the world, but ‘you’ awaken his courage to take his fate into his own hands. He must now make a choice: to FIGHT or to ESCAPE together with you,” the agency explained.

Check out TXT’s “LO$ER=LO♡ER” in English below.

Intro: Soobin, Yeonjun

I'm a loser, I’m a loser

Ayy

Oh, yeah, yeah

Verse 1: Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun

In a car colored gray I'm running away

Beyond this fucked up world (Oh, oh)

My hand clutching yours, it's all banged up

It doesn’t matter when I'm with you

Pre-Chorus: Beomgyu, Taehyun

Couldn't win, fighting, bleeding, losing, and now I'm sick of it

If I can't have it I fuckin' keep it low

Crying, crying, crying, forget it now

Love you, love you, love you

No matter what I do

Chorus: Huening Kai, Taehyun, All

I say run

Laugh like you've gone mad

Time to say goodbye to tears

Run

Never look back

In my two hands hundred bands

I'm a loser

Post-Chorus: Yeonjun, All, Beomgyu

I’m a loser (Oh-oh)

I’m a loser (Oh-oh)

Lover with a dollar sign

Is a loser

I'm a lover (Oh-oh)

I’m a lover (Oh-oh)

Lover with a dollar sign

Is a loser

Verse 2: Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun

This life like a war I'm always the loser

You were my savior (No doubt, no doubt, no doubt)

On the edge of the cliff your light leads me

Making me a winner (So right, so right, so right)

Pre-Chorus: Soobin, Huening Kai

From rock bottom, crawling, fighting, bleeding, now I'm sick of it

Refuse, then I fuckin' take it all

Crying, crying, crying, forget it now

Love you, love you, love you

No matter what I do

Chorus: Taehyun, Huening Kai, All

I say run

Laugh like you’ve gone mad

Time to say goodbye to tears

Run

Never look back

In my two hands hundred bands

I'm a loser

Post-Chorus: Yeonjun, All, Soobin

I'm a loser (Oh-oh)

I'm a loser (Oh-oh)

Lover with a dollar sign

Is a loser

I'm a lover (Oh-oh)

I'm a lover (Oh-oh)

Lover with a dollar sign

Is a loser

Verse 3: Yeonjun

Jump from this highway (Way, way, way)

Wings spread and broken (Wings)

Flyin' to eternity

But I can't help falling

Even with you (Even with you)

Falling is beautiful

I gladly sink

To the other side of the sky

Just hope we can embrace

By the end of my clumsy flight

I don't care if everyone laughs

I want to sink into your ocean

Chorus: Huening Kai, Taehyun, All

I say run

Laugh like you've gone mad

Time to say goodbye to tears

Run

Never look back

In my two hands hundred bands

I'm a loser

Post-Chorus: Beomgyu, All, Soobin

I'm a loser (Oh-oh)

I'm a loser (Oh-oh)

Lover with a dollar sign

Is a loser

I'm a lover (Oh-oh)

I'm a lover (Oh-oh)

Lover with a dollar sign

Is a loser

You can also listen to TXT’s The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape below.