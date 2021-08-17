The Meaning Behind TXT's Latest Single Will Make You Rethink The Word "Loser"
Lo$er just took on a whole new definition.
Three months after dropping their second full-length album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, TXT has officially returned with a repackaged version of their record called The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. The release features three new songs, including their lead single “LO$ER=LO♡ER.” The anthemic, guitar-heavy track has a catchy melody that will get you singing every time. “I’m a loser/ Lover with a dollar sign,” the group shouts during the chorus. If you want to know the meaning behind the song, check out TXT's "LO$ER=LO♡ER" lyrics in English.
The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE arrived on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Fans couldn’t wait to hear the album’s three new tracks, "LO$ER=LO♡ER,” “MOA Diary” — TXT’s first official song dedicated to fans, and "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" (feat. Seori) (Emocore Mix). MOAs raved about each song on Twitter, calling each one a total bop. “BRO TXT NEVER MISSES WHAT AN ALBUM,” one fan tweeted. “I'm loving their new album so much! Can't stop listening!” another said.
Along with their album release, TXT dropped a music video for "LO$ER=LO♡ER,” in which Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai were total rockstars. During the video, the guys rock out on the back of a truck’s platform on the road. In other scenes, the guys get into all types of trouble. The clip ended with the guys coming together to escape their reality.
Watch TXT’s "LO$ER=LO♡ER” music video below.
According to a press release from Big Hit, the song is about a “loser’s” desire to be a hero and “lover” to his one and only. “He may have failed in the eyes of the world, but ‘you’ awaken his courage to take his fate into his own hands. He must now make a choice: to FIGHT or to ESCAPE together with you,” the agency explained.
Check out TXT’s “LO$ER=LO♡ER” in English below.
Intro: Soobin, Yeonjun
I'm a loser, I’m a loser
Ayy
Oh, yeah, yeah
Verse 1: Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun
In a car colored gray I'm running away
Beyond this fucked up world (Oh, oh)
My hand clutching yours, it's all banged up
It doesn’t matter when I'm with you
Pre-Chorus: Beomgyu, Taehyun
Couldn't win, fighting, bleeding, losing, and now I'm sick of it
If I can't have it I fuckin' keep it low
Crying, crying, crying, forget it now
Love you, love you, love you
No matter what I do
Chorus: Huening Kai, Taehyun, All
I say run
Laugh like you've gone mad
Time to say goodbye to tears
Run
Never look back
In my two hands hundred bands
I'm a loser
Post-Chorus: Yeonjun, All, Beomgyu
I’m a loser (Oh-oh)
I’m a loser (Oh-oh)
Lover with a dollar sign
Is a loser
I'm a lover (Oh-oh)
I’m a lover (Oh-oh)
Lover with a dollar sign
Is a loser
Verse 2: Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun
This life like a war I'm always the loser
You were my savior (No doubt, no doubt, no doubt)
On the edge of the cliff your light leads me
Making me a winner (So right, so right, so right)
Pre-Chorus: Soobin, Huening Kai
From rock bottom, crawling, fighting, bleeding, now I'm sick of it
Refuse, then I fuckin' take it all
Crying, crying, crying, forget it now
Love you, love you, love you
No matter what I do
Chorus: Taehyun, Huening Kai, All
I say run
Laugh like you’ve gone mad
Time to say goodbye to tears
Run
Never look back
In my two hands hundred bands
I'm a loser
Post-Chorus: Yeonjun, All, Soobin
I'm a loser (Oh-oh)
I'm a loser (Oh-oh)
Lover with a dollar sign
Is a loser
I'm a lover (Oh-oh)
I'm a lover (Oh-oh)
Lover with a dollar sign
Is a loser
Verse 3: Yeonjun
Jump from this highway (Way, way, way)
Wings spread and broken (Wings)
Flyin' to eternity
But I can't help falling
Even with you (Even with you)
Falling is beautiful
I gladly sink
To the other side of the sky
Just hope we can embrace
By the end of my clumsy flight
I don't care if everyone laughs
I want to sink into your ocean
Chorus: Huening Kai, Taehyun, All
I say run
Laugh like you've gone mad
Time to say goodbye to tears
Run
Never look back
In my two hands hundred bands
I'm a loser
Post-Chorus: Beomgyu, All, Soobin
I'm a loser (Oh-oh)
I'm a loser (Oh-oh)
Lover with a dollar sign
Is a loser
I'm a lover (Oh-oh)
I'm a lover (Oh-oh)
Lover with a dollar sign
Is a loser
You can also listen to TXT’s The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape below.