OMG! RM Wrote A Song On TXT's New Album That Sounds So Romantic

Fans have waited long enough for another TXT comeback and now it's officially happening. Six months after releasing their Minisode1: Blue Hour EP in October 2020, Big Hit announced the group will release their second full-length album this May. Since it'll be here soon, MOAs should expect a lot of teasers about TXT's upcoming record to drop in the next few weeks. For now, here are all of TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE album details fans know so far.

When the group dropped Minisode1: Blue Hour last year, they described the EP as a "pitstop" between their Dream Chapter album trilogy, which ran from March 2019 to May 2020, and their next era. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, TXT felt it was necessary to take a break between projects in order to reflect on everything that was changing in the world. Their EP's songs like "Ghosting" and "We Lost The Summer" captured the feelings of isolation in quarantine.

Now, TXT has sparked curiosity among fans about what subjects they'll tackle on The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Big Hit announced their upcoming comeback on Thursday, April 29. Although they didn't reveal too much, the company gave MOAs just enough to get them excited for what's coming. Check out all The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE details released so far below.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE Release Date

TXT's new album will be here before you know it, MOAs, because the record is slated for release on Monday, May 31, at 6 p.m. KST. That's 5 a.m. ET, which means if you're a fan from the United States who wants to listen to the album right away, you'll have to wake up really early to hear it.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE Tracklist

Big Hit didn’t unveil TXT’s album tracklist until Monday, May 24. The agency posted the tracklist on Twitter, where they revealed The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE will include a total of eight songs: The first is called “Anti-Romantic,” which will be followed by the album’s title track, “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You),” featuring vocals from the Korean singer Seori and a songwriting credit from BTS’ RM. Afterward are tracks “Magic,” “Ice Cream,” “What If I Had Been That PUMA,” “No Rules,” “Dear Sputnik,” and “Frost.”

Check out the official tracklist and the English translation for each song below.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE Music Videos

No music videos have released for this upcoming era yet, either, but fans can probably expect one alongside TXT's new album on May 31.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE Teasers

On April 29, Big Hit dropped a video teaser for the group's new sleek logo, which is glowing blue and white with a pink, outlined heart in the middle.

TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE concept trailer arrived on May 10. It showed the guys playing at an arcade inside a mall when the building began to freeze. The group did a bunch of impressive stunts while trying to dodge flying icicles everywhere, and it looked like something straight out of an action film. The video ended with TXT literally freezing.

How To Pre-Order The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

You can pre-order a digital version of TXT's album on their official website that you'll get as soon as the record releases on May 31. Another option is pre-saving it on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. Check out more details below.

Get ready to enter a new era with TXT, MOAs, because The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE is almost here!