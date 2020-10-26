MOAs are living for TXT's latest EP minisode1: Blue Hour. The five-track album sees the group trying out a variety of genres and concepts. Their lead single "Blue Hour" is obviously a fan-favorite, but another song is also making waves online and that's "Ghosting," which Soobin and Taehyun helped write. If you're wondering what TXT's "Ghosting" lyrics mean in English, they're all about feeling alone. Prepared to get emotional, MOAs, because TXT will hit you in the feels with every word on this track.

In the song, TXT compare someone they miss to a ghost because they disappeared without warning. The group also calls themselves a ghost because they're alone without that special person. Although they communicate online, it's not the same, and because of this, TXT says they still feel isolated at home. "You logout now you know/ Stay up all night with your open eyes like a zombie/ I'm looking for a sign of parting in the conversation/ I don't know yet," TXT sings.

"Ghosting" gives off such a nostalgic feel because it's as if you're transported to another place and time. TXT couldn't have picked a better song to begin minisode1: Blue Hour. Listen to "Ghosting" below.

In a press release, TXT said their EP was inspired by how much the world has changed over the past few months. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are relying on social media more than ever to stay in touch with their loved ones. Ahead of their EP's release, TXT shared concept photos depicting "the new norms of today’s online-centric society."

The pictures, which show the members looking sad from being closed indoors, perfectly capture the meaning behind "Ghosting."

Read the "Ghosting" lyrics below. Warning: They'll make you feel all the feels.

INTRO

You disappeared, you disappeared

Like a faint ghost

You disappeared, you disappeared

Like a faint ghost

In a room where only echoes linger

I wander alone all the time

I'm like a ghost

Like a ghost

VERSE 1

Messages filled with square screens

Tikitaka, we liked it

Something is weird

Still number 10,000, welcome me

PRE-CHORUS

Look at you blankly, a lonely window

On the right side, just roll around my story alone

I get more and more anxious

All day all day all day all day

CHORUS

You disappeared for a moment, you disappeared

Like a faint ghost

I bury it in the air

What do I say to you (what do I do)

You disappeared for a moment, you disappeared

Like a faint ghost

VERSE 2

In a room where only echoes linger

I wander alone all the time

I'm like a ghost

Look at you, blankly rising up

I can't believe it, everything is already in my world

You logout now you know

PRE-CHORUS

Stay up all night with your open eyes like a zombie

I'm looking for a sign of parting in the conversation

I don't know yet

All day all day all day all day

CHORUS

You disappeared for a moment, you disappeared

Like a faint ghost

I bury it in the air

What do I say to you (what do I do)

You disappeared for a moment, you disappeared

Like a faint ghost

In a room where only echoes linger

I wander alone all the time

I'm like a ghost

BRIDGE

Actually I know

‘No answer’ that’s the answer

I don't get used to it

Being alone

Like us in the picture

I have to go back again

I'm still here

I'm still here

CHORUS

You disappeared for a moment, you disappeared

Like a faint ghost

I bury it in the air

What do I say to you (what do I do)

You disappeared for a moment, you disappeared

Like a faint ghost

In a room where only echoes linger

I wander alone all the time

I'm like a ghost

The lyrics are so relatable and that's why "Ghosting" deserves a music video ASAP.