MOA, the news you've been waiting for has finally arrived: TXT is gearing up for another comeback! On Sunday, Sept. 20, the K-Pop group announced they'll be releasing new music this fall. TXT's Minisode1: Blue Hour album release date and details reveal the next few weeks will be an exciting time for fans.

The last time MOAs got new music from TXT was in May with the release of their first full-length album The Dream Chapter: Eternity, which featured the hit single "Can't You See Me?" Eternity marked the end of the group's Dream Chapter album trilogy, so fans couldn't wait to see what was in store for TXT moving forward.

Now, after months of waiting, TXT announced they'll be making another comeback before 2020 closes out. Fans can find all the details about TXT's upcoming schedule below.

TXT's Minisode1: Blue Hour Release Date

TXT will release their third EP Minisode1: Blue Hour on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. KST (that's 5 a.m. ET). Fans can pre-order the album on the Weverse Shop beginning on Monday, Sept. 21.

TXT's Minisode1: Blue Hour Video Teaser

TXT made their comeback announcement on YouTube, where they shared a teaser for their upcoming project. The 18-second clip revealed the group's latest logo, which seems to follow an 8-bit video game theme.

TXT's Minisode1: Blue Hour Album Details

TXT gave fans more information about their album on Twitter, like the fact there are three different versions of Minisode1: Blue Hour and each has its own pastel color. Version R is blue, version AR is pink, and version VR is coral. Fans are in for a real treat once they get their package because the EP will come with the following goodies:

CD

Photo book

Photo card

Post card

Sticker

Lyric paper

Behind book

Limited photo

Poster

MOAs can find the album's full details below.

TXT hasn't announced their tracklist or the title of their lead single just yet, but considering their comeback is a month away, fans can expect that info soon.

Until then, MOAs can watch TXT's latest music video for "PUMA" off Eternity below.