MOAs have a lot to celebrate right now, as TXT has finally made their highly-anticipated comeback with The Dream Chapter: Eternity. The EP is the final album in TXT's Dream Chapter trilogy, so fans are emotional the story is ending. While TXT's previous single "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" was all about escaping to a magical world with friends, their new single "Can't You See Me?" sees the guys taking on the world as individuals. TXT's "Can't You See Me?" lyrics is hitting fans in the feels, because it's about the challenges of friendship.
Fans heard a snippet of the track when TXT shared their "Can't You See Me?" music video teasers on May 10 and 12. In the first clip, fans saw Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai experiencing a range of emotions. At times, they appeared free and content with friends, and in other scenes, they seemed lonely and distant from each other. The second clip also teased a darker vibe than fans have seen from TXT before. As the scenes played out, fans heard the words, "Friends don't understand me anymore/ Can't you see me?/ Friends don't understand me anymore, more, more."
On Monday, May 18, TXT made their comeback with The Dream Chapter: Eternity and fans finally heard the song in full.
The lyrics seem to reflect one's feelings about a friend who once promised to always be there for you, but now that you need them, they're not by your side.
Check out the lyrics below.
Verse 1: Yeonjun and Hueningkai
I’m yours, You were mine Secrets of the world
That eternal promise was like magic
Our Scintilla bloomed underneath the starlight
Now see them burn in fire
Turned into ruins, our memories into ashes
Verse 2: Taehyun and Beomgyu
Together together
We forever forever, you know
Our promised something something
You turn your back when the fire is burning
Pre-Chorus: Soobin and Taehyun
Crumbled sand castle, who’s a liar
Dancing fire at the end of the world
Can’t you hear it? My voice searching for you
Once again I’m left alone
“Save me”
Chorus: Hueningkai and Taehyun
Can’t you see me?
Like on that magical day, say “Believe me”
My heart incinerated, come and feel me feel me
Oh can’t you see me?
Pre-Chorus: Yeonjun and Taehyun
My friends don't understand me, no
Can’t you see me?
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Friends don’t understand me anymore more
Can’t you see me?
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Verse 3: Hueningkai and Beomgyu
With resentment, my heart is heavy
Cuz you don’t understand me
To make my resentment stop, please
Take my hand, once again
Verse 4: Taehyun and Beomgyu
Together together
We forever forever, you know
Gone in a dream something something
Abandoned island, that forgotten melody
Pre-Chorus:Soobin and Yeonjun
Crumbled sand castle, who’s a liar
Dancing fire at the end of the world
Can’t you hear it? My voice searching for you
Once again I’m left alone
“Save me”
Chorus: Taehyun and Hueningkai
Can’t you see me?
Like on that magical day, say “Believe me”
My heart incinerated, come and feel me feel me
Oh can’t you see me?
Pre-Chorus: Yeonjun and Hueningkai
My friends don't understand me, no
Can’t you see me?
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Can’t you see me?
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Bridge: Soobin and Yeonjun
Bad bad hope it’s just a painful dream
Sad sad return me to your side again
Chorus: Hueningkai & Taehyun
Can’t you see me?
Like on that magical day, say “Believe me”
My heart incinerated, come and feel me feel me
Oh can’t you see me?
Outro: Yeonjun
My friends don't understand me, no
Can’t you see me?
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Friends don’t understand me any (Shh!) more
Can’t you see me?
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Now that fans know the lyrics, it's only going to make the song hit even harder.