MOAs have a lot to celebrate right now, as TXT has finally made their highly-anticipated comeback with The Dream Chapter: Eternity. The EP is the final album in TXT's Dream Chapter trilogy, so fans are emotional the story is ending. While TXT's previous single "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" was all about escaping to a magical world with friends, their new single "Can't You See Me?" sees the guys taking on the world as individuals. TXT's "Can't You See Me?" lyrics is hitting fans in the feels, because it's about the challenges of friendship.

Fans heard a snippet of the track when TXT shared their "Can't You See Me?" music video teasers on May 10 and 12. In the first clip, fans saw Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai experiencing a range of emotions. At times, they appeared free and content with friends, and in other scenes, they seemed lonely and distant from each other. The second clip also teased a darker vibe than fans have seen from TXT before. As the scenes played out, fans heard the words, "Friends don't understand me anymore/ Can't you see me?/ Friends don't understand me anymore, more, more."

On Monday, May 18, TXT made their comeback with The Dream Chapter: Eternity and fans finally heard the song in full.

The lyrics seem to reflect one's feelings about a friend who once promised to always be there for you, but now that you need them, they're not by your side.

Check out the lyrics below.

Verse 1: Yeonjun and Hueningkai

I’m yours, You were mine Secrets of the world

That eternal promise was like magic

Our Scintilla bloomed underneath the starlight

Now see them burn in fire

Turned into ruins, our memories into ashes

Verse 2: Taehyun and Beomgyu

Together together

We forever forever, you know

Our promised something something

You turn your back when the fire is burning

Pre-Chorus: Soobin and Taehyun

Crumbled sand castle, who’s a liar

Dancing fire at the end of the world

Can’t you hear it? My voice searching for you

Once again I’m left alone

“Save me”

Chorus: Hueningkai and Taehyun

Can’t you see me?

Like on that magical day, say “Believe me”

My heart incinerated, come and feel me feel me

Oh can’t you see me?

Pre-Chorus: Yeonjun and Taehyun

My friends don't understand me, no

Can’t you see me?

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Friends don’t understand me anymore more

Can’t you see me?

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Verse 3: Hueningkai and Beomgyu

With resentment, my heart is heavy

Cuz you don’t understand me

To make my resentment stop, please

Take my hand, once again

Verse 4: Taehyun and Beomgyu

Together together

We forever forever, you know

Gone in a dream something something

Abandoned island, that forgotten melody

Pre-Chorus:Soobin and Yeonjun

Crumbled sand castle, who’s a liar

Dancing fire at the end of the world

Can’t you hear it? My voice searching for you

Once again I’m left alone

“Save me”

Chorus: Taehyun and Hueningkai

Can’t you see me?

Like on that magical day, say “Believe me”

My heart incinerated, come and feel me feel me

Oh can’t you see me?

Pre-Chorus: Yeonjun and Hueningkai

My friends don't understand me, no

Can’t you see me?

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Can’t you see me?

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Bridge: Soobin and Yeonjun

Bad bad hope it’s just a painful dream

Sad sad return me to your side again

Chorus: Hueningkai & Taehyun

Can’t you see me?

Like on that magical day, say “Believe me”

My heart incinerated, come and feel me feel me

Oh can’t you see me?

Outro: Yeonjun

My friends don't understand me, no

Can’t you see me?

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Friends don’t understand me any (Shh!) more

Can’t you see me?

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Now that fans know the lyrics, it's only going to make the song hit even harder.