What Do TXT's "PUMA" Lyrics Mean In English? They're About Self-Confidence
After listening to TXT's latest EP, The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY, fans have chosen "PUMA" as one of their favorites. The song stands due to its strong beat and equally as powerful message. If you've been replaying the song over and over again, you should familiarize yourself with TXT's "PUMA" lyrics because they'll make you feel like you can take on the world.
Since their March 2019 debut, TXT has been releasing songs that have related strongly with fans going through similar situations. For example, "Crown" is about learning to love yourself and not caring what others think of you, and "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" is about relying on friends to always be by your side.
While TXT's The Dream Chapter: STAR and The Dream Chapter: MAGIC have been more lighthearted, their latest album, The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY, takes the guys in a new direction. Through its six songs, the guys tackle the difficulties of friendship, feeling alone, and having doubt yourself.
In "PUMA," the guys sing about feeling afraid to walk the world alone. Despite their initial hesitation, they take the leap of faith. Their message about self confidence is so important.
Listen to "PUMA" below.
If you're needing some motivation these days, read TXT's "PUMA" lyrics because they'll have you ready to take on anything that comes your way.
West side east side
Didn’t know where to where to go
Tonight we ride
The silence of this night
That door in the darkness is opened
Who blocked anyone,no one
West side east side
It doesn’t matter anymore
Hot hot hot hot
I'm so hot
I feel awake, breathing and dreaming
The world I dreamed of
The greatest night sky in my life
The speed of my feet is matched
That green light in front of me
What are you afraid of?
They came catch my back
You can never get caught
They came catch my friends
That thick fog
This is black everywhere
In a serious mood
What I hear in my ear
Bang bang bang
I have to run
But for some reason, I'm glad
This first feeling
Now when I first met freedom
Woo for some reason I'm glad
My choice is my leader
I am my believer
Your heart is pounding
My blood for the first time
It's spreading little by little
The blood that makes me run
After leaving the zoo
The world we faced is so strange
No one welcomes me
The same steps every day, save me, race
At night, in the moon
I missed my face
My sad heart
My second step
I told ya
It's still too young to stand alone
This world is a jungle full of warriors
Cho Joon-kyung aims at your neck
Thousands of eyes access the Internet
Be careful, your enemy spreads in no time
How long does it take to reach my dream
In that question, only gunshots spread every time
I run up again to keep breathing
But for some reason, I'm glad
This first feeling
Now when I first met freedom
Woo for some reason I'm glad
My choice is my leader
I am my believer
Your heart is pounding
My blood for the first time
It's spreading little by little
The blood that makes me run
West side east side
Didn’t know where to where to go
Tonight we ride
The silence of this night
That door in the darkness is opened
Who blocked anyone,no one
West side east side
It doesn’t matter anymore
Fans can look forward to TXT's "PUMA" video on June 4.