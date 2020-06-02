After listening to TXT's latest EP, The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY, fans have chosen "PUMA" as one of their favorites. The song stands due to its strong beat and equally as powerful message. If you've been replaying the song over and over again, you should familiarize yourself with TXT's "PUMA" lyrics because they'll make you feel like you can take on the world.

Since their March 2019 debut, TXT has been releasing songs that have related strongly with fans going through similar situations. For example, "Crown" is about learning to love yourself and not caring what others think of you, and "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" is about relying on friends to always be by your side.

While TXT's The Dream Chapter: STAR and The Dream Chapter: MAGIC have been more lighthearted, their latest album, The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY, takes the guys in a new direction. Through its six songs, the guys tackle the difficulties of friendship, feeling alone, and having doubt yourself.

In "PUMA," the guys sing about feeling afraid to walk the world alone. Despite their initial hesitation, they take the leap of faith. Their message about self confidence is so important.

If you're needing some motivation these days, read TXT's "PUMA" lyrics because they'll have you ready to take on anything that comes your way.

West side east side

Didn’t know where to where to go

Tonight we ride

The silence of this night

That door in the darkness is opened

Who blocked anyone,no one

West side east side

It doesn’t matter anymore

Hot hot hot hot

I'm so hot

I feel awake, breathing and dreaming

The world I dreamed of

The greatest night sky in my life

The speed of my feet is matched

That green light in front of me

What are you afraid of?

They came catch my back

You can never get caught

They came catch my friends

That thick fog

This is black everywhere

In a serious mood

What I hear in my ear

Bang bang bang

I have to run

But for some reason, I'm glad

This first feeling

Now when I first met freedom

Woo for some reason I'm glad

My choice is my leader

I am my believer

Your heart is pounding

My blood for the first time

It's spreading little by little

The blood that makes me run

After leaving the zoo

The world we faced is so strange

No one welcomes me

The same steps every day, save me, race

At night, in the moon

I missed my face

My sad heart

My second step

I told ya

It's still too young to stand alone

This world is a jungle full of warriors

Cho Joon-kyung aims at your neck

Thousands of eyes access the Internet

Be careful, your enemy spreads in no time

How long does it take to reach my dream

In that question, only gunshots spread every time

I run up again to keep breathing

But for some reason, I'm glad

This first feeling

Now when I first met freedom

Woo for some reason I'm glad

My choice is my leader

I am my believer

Your heart is pounding

My blood for the first time

It's spreading little by little

The blood that makes me run

West side east side

Didn’t know where to where to go

Tonight we ride

The silence of this night

That door in the darkness is opened

Who blocked anyone,no one

West side east side

It doesn’t matter anymore

Fans can look forward to TXT's "PUMA" video on June 4.