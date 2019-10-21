What Do TXT's "9 & Three Quarters" Lyrics Mean? Here's A Break Down
Now here's something I'm happy to spend time dissecting. TXT's new single is officially here and believe me when I tell you – It. Is. Flawless. It's so catchy, beyond infectious, and it will have you up and dancing around your bedroom after just one listen. Somehow, the TXT guys nail it each and every time they release new music. Honestly, how do they do it?! Of course, their music always contains a deeper meaning. So, what do TXT's "9 and Three Quarters" lyrics mean? Well, if you translate them into English, you'll see they tell an epic story about escape.
Before I do a deep dive on the song, let me say that this is just the start for the TXT guys. The group, which includes members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, only just debuted on March 4. Following their debut EP The Dream Chapter: STAR, TXT released The Dream Chapter: MAGIC on Oct. 21.
Before the album even dropped, TXT fans had an idea the album was going to be magical AF because of its interesting song titles. The tracklist teased songs like "Poppin' Star," "Magic Island," and "Angel or Devil," and if you ask me, those sound hella interesting.
The Dream Chapter: MAGIC technically counts as the group's first full-length album, since The Dream Chapter: STAR was an EP with just five songs. Since The Dream Chapter: MAGIC has eight brand-new songs, MOA can't be more excited going through each and every song, especially TXT's new single, "9 and Three Quarters," which you can listen to below.
That being said, what's a song without some context? Take a look at what the lyrics to "9 and Three Quarters" mean below.
It feels like everybody's happy but me
It hurts more when I smile than when I cry
Though I try to hold it back everyday, though I try to hang in there
But it's not working so well, I need your hand now
In moments like those, when tears fill your eyes, hold my hand tight
Should we run away?
We gotta be together to get to the hidden 9 and Three Quarters
Bibbidi Bobbidi the train is departing
Bibbidi Bobbidi our magic island
When we go past this tunnel
When we open our eyes
Our dreams become reality
Please be my eternity
Please call my name
Run away run away run away with me
At the world's end
Forever together
Run away babe
Give me an answer, please
Tell me yes, 'no' is no
Don't wanna stay, now we go
If you and I are together we can run across the sky
Tell me yes, 'no' is no
Don't wanna stay, now we go
Please take me now, to the magic named 'us'
I don't, I don't wanna wake up my cane is an alarm-breaker
We swim in the space, as two comets
Bungee, it's okay, don't be afraid
We will be together
When the night is nearly ending, rewind the clock
Rewind now
The forbidden games and this magic hour
The blue flame flares up
The sky-colored magic circle, gonna color the classroom
So the summoning spell bring us together
When we go past this tunnel
When we open our eyes
Our dreams become reality
Please be my eternity
Please call my name
Run away run away run away with me
At the world's end
Forever together
Run away babe
Give me an answer, please
Tell me yes, 'no' is no
Don't wanna stay, now we go
If you and I are together we can run across the sky
Tell me yes, 'no' is no
Don't wanna stay, now we go
Please take me now, to the magic named 'us'
On that dark night at the bottom of the stairs
The magic began the moment I saw you
Let's make a magic spell with your tears
So there will be no more tears
Please be my eternity
Please call my name
Run away run away run away with me
At the world's end
Forever together
Run away babe
Give me an answer, please
Tell me yes, 'no' is no
Don't wanna stay, now we go
If you and I are together we can run across the sky
Tell me yes, 'no' is no
Don't wanna stay, now we go
Please take me now, to the magic named 'us'
I think everybody can relate to feeling like sometimes, you just want to escape to another world and leave all your worries behind. In TXT's "9 and Three Quarters" music video, the guys do just that with the help of their friends.