Now here's something I'm happy to spend time dissecting. TXT's new single is officially here and believe me when I tell you – It. Is. Flawless. It's so catchy, beyond infectious, and it will have you up and dancing around your bedroom after just one listen. Somehow, the TXT guys nail it each and every time they release new music. Honestly, how do they do it?! Of course, their music always contains a deeper meaning. So, what do TXT's "9 and Three Quarters" lyrics mean? Well, if you translate them into English, you'll see they tell an epic story about escape.

Before I do a deep dive on the song, let me say that this is just the start for the TXT guys. The group, which includes members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, only just debuted on March 4. Following their debut EP The Dream Chapter: STAR, TXT released The Dream Chapter: MAGIC on Oct. 21.

Before the album even dropped, TXT fans had an idea the album was going to be magical AF because of its interesting song titles. The tracklist teased songs like "Poppin' Star," "Magic Island," and "Angel or Devil," and if you ask me, those sound hella interesting.

The Dream Chapter: MAGIC technically counts as the group's first full-length album, since The Dream Chapter: STAR was an EP with just five songs. Since The Dream Chapter: MAGIC has eight brand-new songs, MOA can't be more excited going through each and every song, especially TXT's new single, "9 and Three Quarters," which you can listen to below.

That being said, what's a song without some context? Take a look at what the lyrics to "9 and Three Quarters" mean below.

It feels like everybody's happy but me

It hurts more when I smile than when I cry

Though I try to hold it back everyday, though I try to hang in there

But it's not working so well, I need your hand now

In moments like those, when tears fill your eyes, hold my hand tight

Should we run away?

We gotta be together to get to the hidden 9 and Three Quarters

Bibbidi Bobbidi the train is departing

Bibbidi Bobbidi our magic island

When we go past this tunnel

When we open our eyes

Our dreams become reality

Please be my eternity

Please call my name

Run away run away run away with me

At the world's end

Forever together

Run away babe

Give me an answer, please

Tell me yes, 'no' is no

Don't wanna stay, now we go

If you and I are together we can run across the sky

Tell me yes, 'no' is no

Don't wanna stay, now we go

Please take me now, to the magic named 'us'

I don't, I don't wanna wake up my cane is an alarm-breaker

We swim in the space, as two comets

Bungee, it's okay, don't be afraid

We will be together

When the night is nearly ending, rewind the clock

Rewind now

The forbidden games and this magic hour

The blue flame flares up

The sky-colored magic circle, gonna color the classroom

So the summoning spell bring us together

When we go past this tunnel

When we open our eyes

Our dreams become reality

Please be my eternity

Please call my name

Run away run away run away with me

At the world's end

Forever together

Run away babe

Give me an answer, please

Tell me yes, 'no' is no

Don't wanna stay, now we go

If you and I are together we can run across the sky

Tell me yes, 'no' is no

Don't wanna stay, now we go

Please take me now, to the magic named 'us'

On that dark night at the bottom of the stairs

The magic began the moment I saw you

Let's make a magic spell with your tears

So there will be no more tears

Please be my eternity

Please call my name

Run away run away run away with me

At the world's end

Forever together

Run away babe

Give me an answer, please

Tell me yes, 'no' is no

Don't wanna stay, now we go

If you and I are together we can run across the sky

Tell me yes, 'no' is no

Don't wanna stay, now we go

Please take me now, to the magic named 'us'

I think everybody can relate to feeling like sometimes, you just want to escape to another world and leave all your worries behind. In TXT's "9 and Three Quarters" music video, the guys do just that with the help of their friends.