TXT's "9 & Three Quarters" Music Video Will Transport You To Another World

After releasing their debut EP The Dream Chapter: STAR on March 4, TXT has returned with their first full-length album, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. With a title like that, it's only appropriate that TXT is making their comeback at the end of October, right? (You know, because of Halloween magic.) After waiting seven long months for new music from TXT, MOA can celebrate because TXT's new album is here and it has eight brand-new songs, including the lead single, "9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)." As if the release of eight new songs weren't amazing enough already, TXT's "9 And Three Quarters" music video is also here and it's totally magical.

TXT first teased the release of "9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)" on Thursday, Oct. 10. That day, Big Hit Entertainment revealed the tracklist for The Dream Chapter: MAGIC and fans couldn't get over how each of the song titles sounded so interesting, especially "Magic Island," "Can't We Just Leave The Monster Alive?," and "9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)," which fans all thought totally fit TXT's "Magic" concept. The title obviously reminds fans of the Harry Potter franchise (although TXT's platform has nothing to do with Hogwarts) and reinforced the magical elements of the album.

Fans also got a taste of TXT's new album through their concept trailer, which released on Oct. 2, just a day after TXT announced their comeback for The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. In the video, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai all performed mesmerizing, gravity-defying choreography that made it look like they were magically flying all over the world. Big thanks to CGI and backdrops!

At the end of the concept video, Huening Kai asked, "Should we run away?," which fans now know was a hint at the group's single, "9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)."

According to a press release, "The song tells a story about the magical moment that unfolds when the boys are together. The lyrics suggest eloping into a special magical place that is only open to their friends."

Fans can see this story unfold in TXT's new music video for "9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)." In the video, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai roam around school grounds, appearing lonesome and longing for escape. The escape they find is in each other, as they imagine themselves in magical scenarios and sing, "Run away, run away, run away with me."

Along with "Platform 9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)," TXT also has seven other new songs out: "New Rules," "Roller Coaster," "Poppin' Star," "Can't We Just Leave The Monster Alive?," "Magic Island," "20cm," and "Angel or Devil."

If you're loving "Platform 9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)" so far, I suggest you listen to the entire The Dream Chapter: MAGIC album below.

TXT's comeback is off to a great start and I can't wait to see what's next for these guys.