MOA, get ready to hear some new music from your favorite group, Tomorrow X Together, because the group has just announced their comeback. The five-member group made their huge debut on March 4 with the release of their EP The Dream Chapter: STAR and lead single "CROWN," and instantly gained fans everywhere due to their positive and uplifting messages in their songs. Their music videos have been just as captivating, and now Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are continuing their story with The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. Now that you know the name of TXT's next project, you're probably wondering, when is TXT's 2019 comeback? It's actually right around the corner, so you don't have to wait long at all.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 (which is Oct. 2 in Korea) Big Hit Entertainment revealed that Tomorrow X Together release their next album, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC, on Oct. 21. (I know, that's so soon! I'm totally not prepared at all.) The news came shortly after the group dropped an adorable rendition of the Chicken Noodle Soup dance to their label-mate, BTS' J-Hope's, new single with Becky G, "Chicken Noodle Soup" on TikTok. Seemed like a perfect lead-up to the big news, honestly!

Big Hit released a teaser clip for the group's next album, which revealed the album title, the release date, and a pumped-up new logo. You can watch the short clip below.

The group released their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR, on March 4. It only included five songs ("Blue Orangeade," "CROWN," "Our Summer," "Cat & Dog," and "Nap of a Star"), but it was enough for fans to be introduced to TXT's sound and message, which the group will definitely expand on with their next album when it drops in late October.

Since debuting on March 4, TXT has made so many impressive accomplishments. Their "CROWN" music video racked up over 15 million views within its first 24 hours of its release, making it the 10th fastest K-pop music video debut of all-time, as of March 7, 2019, according to Billboard.

TXT has also made a name for themselves outside of Korea. Throughout the month of May, TXT traveled to the U.S. for their STAR in U.S. showcase tour. They performed in six different cities across the country, including New York, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. They also performed at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango on June 1 and then at KCON NY on July 6. On July 24, MTV also announced that TXT was nominated for an MTV VMA in the Best K-Pop category among their labelmates, BTS.

Additionally, on Aug.1, TXT won Rookie of the Year at the 2019 M2 x Genie Awards. Based on their reactions, the guys totally didn't expect to win.

Now that TXT is releasing The Dream Chapter: MAGIC soon, I have no doubt the guys will be winning plenty of more awards in the future. They definitely have the fanbase to back them up, after all.