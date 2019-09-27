Is this really happening? I'm at a loss for words because J-Hope and Becky G just dropped their music video for their collab "Chicken Noodle Soup" and it's absolute fire. The BTS ARMY theorized in August the two artists could possibly be collaborating, but that was just wishful thinking because they didn't know if it was happening for real or not. Both J-Hope and Becky G have been super secretive about their collaboration, but not anymore because "Chicken Noodle Soup" is out and fans are obsessing over its music video. You have to watch BTS' J-Hope and Becky G's "Chicken Noodle Soup" music video because it will blow your mind.

J-Hope has teamed up with other artists as part of BTS, but never on his own, and that's what makes this collab such a big deal within the BTS fandom. I don't think J-Hope could have picked a better partner for a collaboration because the new song slaps.

The track is a spin on the classic 2006 track by DJ Webstar and Young B that you danced to at every middle school dance and it perfectly fuses both J-Hope and Becky G's musical styles and talents to create a masterpiece. The video is just as amazing, so I highly recommend you go watch it. If you've already seen it, well, go watch it again and again because it's just that good.

ibighit on YouTube

As you can see, the chorus is everything you loved about "Chicken Noodle Soup" as a kid, with J-Hope and Becky G delivering the classic dance moves for the track while singing "Let it rain, now clear out... Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side!" But when it comes to the verses, J-Hope and Becky deliver a story of working hard and striving for success in a mix of Korean and Spanish, and I am so here for it.

The video itself is an explosion of top-notch dance moves and color, with this cross-genre duo being joined by around 20 dancers to pump up the classic choreo you're used to!

There's no word from DJ Webstar and Young B on how they feel about the track just yet, but I hope they're proud! I know I am!

J-Hope and Becky G first hinted at their collaboration on May 1 at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. That night, BTS met so many amazing artists, including Becky G. Apparently, they knew of her music because Becky G said BTS personally invited her to meet them backstage.

She tweeted, "Almost wanted to cry when Sherin told me @bts_bighit wanted me to come down to their dressing room to hang out.... like what is life. THEY’RE SO NICE #BTSArmy."

In the months following their meet-up, J-Hope and Becky G gave each other shoutouts in interviews and livestreams. Fans didn't suspect a collab was happening until this past summer. On Aug 20, Becky G posted a video on her Instagram Story that showed her on the set of a music video and she had Korean snacks with her. Because J-Hope was in Los Angeles at the time, fans guessed J-Hope was the one to gift her the snacks and that he and Becky G were on the set of their upcoming music video together.

As it turns out, the BTS ARMY was right because J-Hope and Becky G just dropped their music video for "Chicken Noodle Soup" and the BTS ARMY can't get enough of it.

ARMYs, appreciate this moment because #HobiG officially happened and you were right!