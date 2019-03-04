TXT is the highly anticipated new group created under the BigHit umbrella, and they just released their single "Crown," so get ready for a brand new K-pop band to stan! The song dropped on Monday, March 4, much to the delight of fans who have already started developing an affinity for the group just from the teasers Big Heat teased leading up to their debut album's release. So what do TXT's "Crown" lyrics mean? BTS fans, in particular, will love TCT's first official single as part of the BigHit family since it's promoting a similar message to their brother group.

BigHit Entertainment, the company behind BTS and TXT, announced the group's name and its members in January 2019, promising that the group's debut music wouldn't be following far behind. The group's name stands for Tomorrow X Together, which is a fitting name for a boy band.

BigHit Entertainment said in the statement introducing TXT to the world on Jan. 10, 2019, "TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a bright and youthful boy band where each member is different from one another, shining in their own way to create a synergy." The group consists of five members, as opposed to BTS' seven. Their names are Yeonjun, Soobin, Hueningkai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu. The statement announcing their group went on, "Just as how their name suggests, the different members have all come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow." Inspiring stuff!

And now, curious members of the BTS ARMY can finally listen to the new group's sound.

TXT's "Crown" lyrics start off with,

You who’s staring at me blankly in the mirror is not me / Dizzy headaches and something on my head / Wanna run away, wanna disappear / Far away (Save me) / Who am I, I don’t know who I am...

My body must have gone mad / There’s a horn coming out of my head / What do I do

I don’t know how to stop it / I’m the only bad thing in this world / Save me, maybe I have turned into a monster got no one but you

Then comes the pre-chorus.

Who you? Are you my salvation who found me deserted / Who you? / Are your wings the same pain like mine

And then, one of hell of a catchy chorus.

There’s a horn rising up on my head / But I love it / You become my crown / The sensation of going pit-a-pat / My heart is mayhem but I love it / We have finally become perfect / The two of us, us, us

Stop the loneliness, abracadabra / Stop the suffering, abracadabra

Here we go with verse two!

Why is the world treating me like this / Got a horn on me all of a sudden / Would there be light? Even for the devils? / And then your wings were spread in front of my eyes

Tell me please, I’m the one who completes your half / This moment of my name being called

Then the pre-chorus and chorus repeat again before the bridge comes in.

Actually I’m still a little worried / I’m standing in between the cold sneer and the loneliness / Nobody can understand

But it’s you / Your existence changes my world like magic / I’m not in pain anymore / I got crown on my head

Then the song closes out with a repeat of the pre-chorus and chorus.

But it’s you / Your existence changes my world like magic / I’m not in pain anymore I got crown on my head

There’s a horn rising up on my head / But I love it / You become my crown / The sensation of going pit-a-pat / My heart is mayhem but I love it / We have finally become perfect / The two of us, us, us

Stop the loneliness, abracadabra / Stop the suffering, abracadabra

These boys killed it!

ibighit on YouTube

So basically, the song is all about learning to love yourself. The boys sing about having horns on their head during the song, which at first sounded a little odd to me, but during the group's debut celebration, there was some explanation about those lyrics.

The song also mentions someone with wings. In one of the videos from the TXT debut celebration, there's a boy with horns who finds a boy with wings. The boy with horns was sad to be alone, but once he and the boy with wings find each other, they're happy.

Fans are interpreting this as TXT being the boys with the horns, and BTS are the boys with the wings, and they're loving it.

Considering BTS' most recent album names have been called Love Yourself and their current world tour has the same name, TXT's "Crown" being all about loving yourself makes a lot of sense as a debut track and falls right in line with BigHit's messaging up until now.

Fans are already in love with TXT's "Crown" and are saying the group is a wonderful follow-up to BTS.

Welcome to the K-pop world, TXT! You've already snagged your place in the hearts of K-Pop fans everywhere.