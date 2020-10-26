Following the conclusion of TXT's Dream Chapter album series in May, the group is starting anew with their EP Minisode1: Blue Hour. The boys called this mini album a "pitstop" before their next journey, so fans wondered what TXT would offer with this surprise release. The group's lyrics are always so meaningful and full of references, and TXT's "Blue Hour" lyrics are no exception.
When MOAs first discovered TXT's Minisode1: Blue Hour tracklist, they found it interesting the group's lead single actually went by a different name in Korean. According to fans, the direct translation of TXT's second track is "You and me that I discovered in the sky at 5:53." Fans researched the meaning of 5:53 online and learned this time had to do with the "nautical twilight" period of the day, aka, the blue hour.
On Monday, Oct. 26, TXT finally dropped their highly-anticipated EP. The five-track album includes a diverse collection of songs, and their lead single is one of the best. The "Blue Hour" music video shows the guys appreciating the sunset, and taking in the beauty of their other surroundings. The clip is so lively and perfectly represents TXT's youthful concept.
Watch the "Blue Hour" music video below.
Fans were right about the meaning of "Blue Hour" because the song talks about watching the sun set at 5:53. TXT describes this period of the day as "orange magic" and "the gap between the two worlds," saying they never want this moment to end. After hearing the song, you'll find a new appreciation for this time, too, because TXT paints such a gorgeous image of nightfall.
Check out the lyrics below:
VERSE 1
Blue hour!
I hate this awkwardness I just laugh
Baby I know we were special
One of a kind special
That look in your eyes like a gift box that’s been emptied
You and me in the setting sun
Yeah, yeah, I can
PRE-CHORUS
But it’s you
You’re the one that I want
You
Everything that I want
Blue
The blue landed next to me, everything changes
The other world at 5:53 is beautiful
CHORUS
Cuz of imagination
Before the orange-glowing magic in that sky comes to an end
Cuz of imagination
In that instant
Can you feel the rush
Freeze this moment
I wanna stay
(Can you feel the rush)
On the boundary between the two worlds
I want to leave a trace of you and me
Come on let’s do it
I wanna stay
(Can you feel the rush)
At the hour between dog and wolf
I want to be trapped in the magic
Blue hour!
VERSE 2
You are my special
One and only special
The door of my dreams unseal
You from my memories become real
So tell me what to do
A clue to stop the sun
That you’ll smile, I knew
Woah ohh yeah
PRE-CHORUS
Cuz it’s you
You’re the one that I want
You
Everything that I want
Blue
Everything changes in the glow of dusk
You and me of 5:53, we’re beautiful
CHORUS
Cuz of imagination
Before the orange-glowing magic in that sky comes to an end
Cuz of imagination
In that instant
Can you feel the rush
Freeze this moment
I wanna stay
(Can you feel the rush)
On the boundary between the two worlds
I want to leave a trace of you and me
Come on let’s do it
I wanna stay
(Can you feel the rush)
At the hour between dog and wolf
I want to be trapped in the magic
Blue hour!
BRIDGE
My time machine, dusk turning dark
I know that the end will come
The sun is down down down down down
Before you disappear into the night, I take you into my eyes
Woo yeah
TAG
The day we danced as if it were for eternity
Turn left and slide
We danced all night
Woo woo here we go
Holding onto the last of you
Do it one more time, do it do it one more time
(Here we go now)
The day we danced together
Turn around and stop
We danced all night
Up down here we go
Holding onto the last of you
Do it one more time, baby do it one more time
CHORUS
Cuz of imagination
Before the orange-glowing magic in that sky comes to an end
Cuz of imagination
In that instant
Can you feel the rush
Freeze this moment
I wanna stay
(Can you feel the rush)
On the boundary between the two worlds
I want to leave a trace of you and me
Come on let’s do it
I wanna stay
(Can you feel the rush)
At the hour between dog and wolf
I want to be trapped in the magic
Blue hour!
TXT's minisode1: Blue Hour is available to stream on all platforms now.