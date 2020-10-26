Following the conclusion of TXT's Dream Chapter album series in May, the group is starting anew with their EP Minisode1: Blue Hour. The boys called this mini album a "pitstop" before their next journey, so fans wondered what TXT would offer with this surprise release. The group's lyrics are always so meaningful and full of references, and TXT's "Blue Hour" lyrics are no exception.

When MOAs first discovered TXT's Minisode1: Blue Hour tracklist, they found it interesting the group's lead single actually went by a different name in Korean. According to fans, the direct translation of TXT's second track is "You and me that I discovered in the sky at 5:53." Fans researched the meaning of 5:53 online and learned this time had to do with the "nautical twilight" period of the day, aka, the blue hour.

On Monday, Oct. 26, TXT finally dropped their highly-anticipated EP. The five-track album includes a diverse collection of songs, and their lead single is one of the best. The "Blue Hour" music video shows the guys appreciating the sunset, and taking in the beauty of their other surroundings. The clip is so lively and perfectly represents TXT's youthful concept.

Watch the "Blue Hour" music video below.

Fans were right about the meaning of "Blue Hour" because the song talks about watching the sun set at 5:53. TXT describes this period of the day as "orange magic" and "the gap between the two worlds," saying they never want this moment to end. After hearing the song, you'll find a new appreciation for this time, too, because TXT paints such a gorgeous image of nightfall.

Check out the lyrics below:

VERSE 1

Blue hour!

I hate this awkwardness I just laugh

Baby I know we were special

One of a kind special

That look in your eyes like a gift box that’s been emptied

You and me in the setting sun

Yeah, yeah, I can

PRE-CHORUS

But it’s you

You’re the one that I want

You

Everything that I want

Blue

The blue landed next to me, everything changes

The other world at 5:53 is beautiful

CHORUS

Cuz of imagination

Before the orange-glowing magic in that sky comes to an end

Cuz of imagination

In that instant

Can you feel the rush

Freeze this moment

I wanna stay

(Can you feel the rush)

On the boundary between the two worlds

I want to leave a trace of you and me

Come on let’s do it

I wanna stay

(Can you feel the rush)

At the hour between dog and wolf

I want to be trapped in the magic

Blue hour!

VERSE 2

You are my special

One and only special

The door of my dreams unseal

You from my memories become real

So tell me what to do

A clue to stop the sun

That you’ll smile, I knew

Woah ohh yeah

PRE-CHORUS

Cuz it’s you

You’re the one that I want

You

Everything that I want

Blue

Everything changes in the glow of dusk

You and me of 5:53, we’re beautiful

CHORUS

Cuz of imagination

Before the orange-glowing magic in that sky comes to an end

Cuz of imagination

In that instant

Can you feel the rush

Freeze this moment

I wanna stay

(Can you feel the rush)

On the boundary between the two worlds

I want to leave a trace of you and me

Come on let’s do it

I wanna stay

(Can you feel the rush)

At the hour between dog and wolf

I want to be trapped in the magic

Blue hour!

BRIDGE

My time machine, dusk turning dark

I know that the end will come

The sun is down down down down down

Before you disappear into the night, I take you into my eyes

Woo yeah

TAG

The day we danced as if it were for eternity

Turn left and slide

We danced all night

Woo woo here we go

Holding onto the last of you

Do it one more time, do it do it one more time

(Here we go now)

The day we danced together

Turn around and stop

We danced all night

Up down here we go

Holding onto the last of you

Do it one more time, baby do it one more time

CHORUS

Cuz of imagination

Before the orange-glowing magic in that sky comes to an end

Cuz of imagination

In that instant

Can you feel the rush

Freeze this moment

I wanna stay

(Can you feel the rush)

On the boundary between the two worlds

I want to leave a trace of you and me

Come on let’s do it

I wanna stay

(Can you feel the rush)

At the hour between dog and wolf

I want to be trapped in the magic

Blue hour!

TXT's minisode1: Blue Hour is available to stream on all platforms now.