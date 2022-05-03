TXT's Upcoming Tour Venues Have Fans Worried About 1 Thing

Fans have mixed feelings about TXT’s upcoming world tour. While they’re excited about the possibility of finally seeing the group live in concert after all these years, many are worried they won’t actually be able to snag tickets when they go on sale. The ticketing process is brutal enough already, so when MOA heard TXT would be performing in small venues when they come to the U.S. this July, they only became even more stressed about buying tickets.

TXT’s label, Big Hit Music, first announced the group’s Act: Love Sick tour on April 25. Fans have been waiting to see the guys live in concert since their debut in 2019, so you can imagine how excited they got when they heard the news.

To go along with the announcement, Big Hit shared a poster for TXT’s upcoming tour that revealed the group would be performing a total of nine concerts throughout July. Two of those shows would be in Korea, while the rest would be in the United States. The poster listed all of the cities and dates for TXT’s tour, but not the venues. Big Hit didn’t share more info until May 2 when they announced TXT would be performing in small theaters, which fans discovered ranged from capacities of 4,000 people to 8,000 people.

TXT performed in similar-sized venues during their 2019 showcase tour. Their concerts kicked off in May just two months after they debuted as a group that March, so at the time, it made sense for TXT to perform in intimate venues. However, since the guys have become way more popular since then, fans think Big Hit should have booked bigger venues for TXT’s tour this time around.

“txt's FIRST world tour since debut! a lot of moas have been waiting for this for years! our fandom has grown so much! what's with the small theatre ?! MY BOYS DESERVE SO MUCH BETTER THAN THIS !” one fan tweeted.

“So out of all their us venues the largest is like only 8k?? Ticketing will be hell bighit txt is not on their 2019 era anymore,” another wrote.

See more of fans’ tweets about the situation below.

Hopefully, TXT announces more tour dates in the future in order to make up for their concerts’ venue sizes.