MOAs are living for TXT’s new single "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” because the song sees Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai experimenting with pop rock. In the track, the guys get real about once feeling alone but then finding someone special who takes the darkness away. “From this bottomless pit/ You’re the only shining gold,” they sing. If you thought you loved the song before, wait until you watch TXT's "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" music video, because it shows the group becoming total rockstars.

"0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” is from TXT’s second full-length album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, which arrived on Monday, May 31. The group announced the name of their single on May 24 by dropping their album’s official tracklist, revealing "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” would include vocals from the Korean singer Seori, as well as songwriting credits from BTS’ RM and rapper Mod Sun. Since the track featured so many different artists, fans couldn’t wait to hear what it would sound like. The end result was something so unexpected because it sees TXT going in a pop rock direction.

That’s not all — in their "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" music video, the guys go into full rocker mode by wearing grunge clothing consisting of ripped T-shirts and skinny jeans. They also belt out the lyrics, “Take me away to your hometown/ I know it’s real/ I can feel it,” while flipping their hair.

Check out TXT’s "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” music video below.

Fans couldn’t help but praise TXT’s new concept. “They NAILED the emo rock genre..stunning,” one fan tweeted.

“WE FINALLY GOT THE ROCK/BAND TXT CONCEPT WE WANTED MOA HOW WE FEELING,” another person gushed.

“txt bringing back early 2000s punk/rock and I am loving it,” another wrote.

TXT is always changing things up, which is why fans never know what to expect from them. To hear more from the group, check out their Chaos Chapter: FREEZE album below.