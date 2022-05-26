Meet 6 Rising Artists Destined To Be Household Names

Blu DeTiger might be a new name, but her artistry isn’t green. The indie-pop singer played bass in Bleachers and Caroline Polachek’s bands. She’s since gone solo, and her new songs “Blutooth” and “enough 4 u” with Chromeo are proving funk is back in a big way.

Elite Daily: What was it like to transition from being onstage as a bass player to the front of the stage?

Blu DeTiger: Playing bass and singing is really underrated. It's, like, very difficult. Super underrated how hard it is. [laughs] So I like to let people know. I had to kind of relearn all of my music so that I can play and sing it at the same time. That was a transition.

ED: Yeah, because you probably had a rhythm.

BD: I'm kind of happy I had the pandemic as well to take that time. I would just sit and practice my songs really slowly, singing and playing at the same time so that I, like, got it under my belt.

ED: You and Este Haim are both bass players and vocalists.

BD: I literally just met her the other day. Obviously, I'm like a big fan of hers, and she told me on the phone that she was a fan of mine, which is so awesome because I didn't know that. I was like, oh my God, you know me? It was really cool. I was talking to her about it. I was, like, isn't playing bass and singing so hard? We can relate on a lot of stuff, which was really cool to talk to her about, and she's just awesome.

ED: What can fans expect this year?

BD: A lot more songs [are] coming out this year. Doing all these festivals this summer, which is awesome. [Hangout] is the first one out of all of them. This went really well.