It’s officially music festival season. Last month, Coachella kicked off the season of listening to live music (in sensible but stylish footwear). Now, we’re in full gear with Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and many others on the horizon.

Preceding these is Hangout Music Fest, aka the festival on the beach with good vibes, Southern hospitality, and legendary performers. Hangout Fest has taken over Gulf Shores since 2010, though it went on hiatus the past two years due to...well, you know why.

With headliners like Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, and Jack Harlow, Hangout is coming back stronger than a seaside cocktail. However, a sunny, beachside fest is not just about seaside leisure. There’s little worse than overheating in a crowded music festival only to find your CamelBak hydration pack is empty and the line at the water refilling station is longer than a Megan Thee Stallion impressive freestyle.

So, if you’re headed to Hangout, you will need a guide, of course. And, yes, Megan is performing on Sunday, May 22. Below is all the information you’ll need to know about the festival. Get caught up on the dos-and-don’ts of Hangout so you can spend your Saturday existentially staring off into the Gulf Shores while beabadoobee jams out 100 feet away.

Where’s The Hangout Fest Location?

Hangout Fest is located in Gulf Shores, Alabama, near its namesake entertainment complex, The Hangout. The festival runs from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22. The festival’s website outlines a series of housing and transportation options, as well as a FAQs page that answers a variety of essential questions.

A festival map can be found on their Instagram. The grounds will include everything from festival stages (obviously) and beach access (fun) to a puppy kissing booth (aww) and a roller rink (rad).

Hangout Music Festival

What’s The 2022 Hangout Fest Lineup?

The lineup is filled with artists you’ve probably spent many days listening to while hanging out with friends. Yes, I’m talking Top 40 artists like Post Malone, Halsey, Doja Cat, Zedd, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jack Harlow.

Of course, that’s not all. Up-and-coming acts on the festival circuit are stopping at Hangout, including Remi Wolf, Role Model, Fletcher, Joy Oladokun, Flo Milli, Surf Mesa, Lil Yachty, Koffee, beabadoobee, and many others.

Other notable artists attending include faves for the alt and country crowds, like Sublime (with Rome), Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, and Fall Out Boy. Few major festivals are complete without electronic acts, so Hangout will also see Tame Impala, Illenium, and Louis The Child joining the festivities.

The full lineup can be found below.

Hangout Music Festival

The 2022 Hangout Fest Schedule

The daily weekend schedule is out and can be found on Hangout’s website.

Hangout Music Festival

How Can I Score Hangout Fest Tickets?

Tickets for Hangout are currently on sale on HangoutMusicFest.com. There are four major ticketing options: GA, GA Plus, VIP, and Super VIP. All four are three-day tickets.

GA tickets are on sale for $359 plus fees, while three-day GA Plus tickets are sold out. VIP tickets are on sale for $1,219 plus fees, while Super VIP are sold out.

The 411 On Hangout Fest Guidelines

There’s a whole slew of items allowed and prohibited at Hangout, so make sure to check out their guidelines before you make your way down to the fest. TL;DR: Bring a quality face sunscreen and chic visor because your cute umbrella isn’t allowed in.

Hangout will be unforgettable, as long as you drink enough water to remember the weekend. Need water bottle recommendations? Here you go.