8 Festival Fashion Ideas To Beat The Heat And Look Good While Doing It

Gov Ball, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and many other music festivals are finally back in order for 2022, and your favorite singers and rappers are going to be showing off their A-games on stage. While you run from stage to stage at whichever event you find yourself at, you’re going to need some sickeningly good festival outfits to take you from show to show. Planning a festival outfit isn’t as easy as just throwing something on and heading out the door; there’s a surprising amount to keep in mind when it comes to your fashion and accessory choices as you take on your next music festival.
Festivals are incredibly sweaty affairs. More often than not, the sun is beating down on you, you’re on your feet all day, and you’re in credibly close quarters to other music fans. Staying cool and comfortable through all that is not easy. So you need a festival-ready outfit that won’t leave you feeling totally waterlogged by the end of the day. Think: mesh fabrics, airy pants, shorts, crop tops, and shoes that can hold up to the elements no matter what the day throws your way.
Beyond just the practical aspects of your outfit, you’ll also want to look super stylish. Festivals are a melting pot for maximalist fashion. Psychedelic prints, matching sets, and cutouts are everywhere on the festival scene. You can even break out some athletic wear to double as festival fashion in order to keep cool and breezy. Whatever your vibe may be, having so many options can feel debilitating, so check out some fashion inspiration below and feel inspired by what your next festival look could be.
Now that you’ve got your tickets and some of your outfit inspiration figured out, all you need to do is stock up on sunscreen and maybe snag a bucket hat.