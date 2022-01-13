Fashion Fever
Mimi Elashiry wearing Moschino, psychedelic pants on May 14, 2018.

The '60s Are Back, Baby, And These Psychedelic Prints Prove It

Time to get trippy with it.

By Margaret Blatz
Things are getting heady in 2022 as psychedelic prints continue to grow in popularity. The wavy, heavily patterned prints are one of the few retro styles that haven’t yet made a true, sustained comeback in the 2000s, so having a moment in the spotlight is well overdue. And if you’re looking to buy into the trend, there are plenty of psychedelic prints you can play with, and all of them will help you achieve the trippiest closet in your apartment complex. Better yet, you don’t even need to go to Wonderland to master it.

Psychedelic patterns first came onto the scene in the ‘60s and the style lasted well into the ‘70s. The marker of a true psychedelic pattern is one that feature wavy lines, bright colors, and optical illusions, though the major through line is this: The clothing has to give off trippy energy. Back in the day, these prints were mostly featured in flowing and loose silhouettes, though not anymore. Now, in 2022, things have taken a turn to more form-fitting, but the patterns are straight from the Summer of Love.

Whether you want to layer on the colors, keep things neutral, or discover a print that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, below are 10 psychedelic shirts, skirts, dresses, and more to shop.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Mesh Top With Cut Out Shoulder in Wavy Check
ASOS
$23

Give someone the cold shoulder with ASOS’ Mesh Top ($23, ASOS). It’s loaded up with wavy lines to keep both you and those you flex on guessing.

UO Audre Psychedelic Print Cowl Neck Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
$69

Jump through time by mixing the ‘60s with the ‘90s and getting a psychedelic slip dress. You can style Urban Outfitter’s Cowl Midi Dress ($69, Urban Outfitters) for any season by wearing it solo or adding a turtleneck and jacket as needed.

Plus Size Pink Printed Mesh Cut Out Mini Dress
Missguided
$52
$26

Bring in some bling with Missguided’s Cut Out Dress ($26, Missguided). It takes a more painterly approach to the style, but is undeniably trippy to the eye.

Wavy Retro Cut Out Top
Cider
$18

Go for two trends at once by rocking both a heady print and an asymmetrical top. The cut-out in Cider’s Retro Top ($18, Cider) breaks up the heavy pattern while adding new, funky detail to the turtleneck.

Marble Jean -- Black and White
The Ragged Priest
$82

You can seriously get lost in the Ragged Priest’s Marble Jeans ($82, the Ragged Priest). These pants are made with 100% cotton for the denim comfort you know and love.

Cozy Lounge Space Dye Pant
Ashley Stewart
$35
$21

Work the trippy energy into your relaxation time by lounging in Ashley Stewart’s Space Dye Pant ($21, Ashley Stewart). This knit pant has a wide-leg fit, which is the new favorite of the TikTok fashion gurus.

Savanna Mini Dress Multi
Princess Polly
$65

The reviews are in on Princess Polly’s Savanna Dress ($65, Princess Polly), and you’ll want to snag it before it sells out. “Every time I wear this dress, I get the most compliments on it,” one customer wrote.

Over It Mesh Mini Skirt
Akira
$30
$20

For those who prefer to keep their clothes on the neutral side, Akira’s Mesh Skirt ($20, Akira) will fit right in with your wardrobe without making too much noise.

Check Back Later Bodysuit - Purple/combo
Fashion Nova
$25
$15

Checkerboard print was everywhere in 2021, and rather than just kiss the pattern away, Fashion Nova updated it with its Back Later Bodysuit ($25, Fashion Nova). It keeps to the 2014, Hot-Topic aesthetic in a way you can wear well into the future.

The Time Warp Catsuit
Badinka
$99

Last but not least, go all out with Badinka’s Time Warp Catsuit ($99, Badinka). It’s an entire outfit in one piece and you can even get an extra, Matrix-y touch by wearing the gloves.

You may get a headache after staring at these prints, but it’ll at least be a stylish one.