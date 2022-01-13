Things are getting heady in 2022 as psychedelic prints continue to grow in popularity. The wavy, heavily patterned prints are one of the few retro styles that haven’t yet made a true, sustained comeback in the 2000s, so having a moment in the spotlight is well overdue. And if you’re looking to buy into the trend, there are plenty of psychedelic prints you can play with, and all of them will help you achieve the trippiest closet in your apartment complex. Better yet, you don’t even need to go to Wonderland to master it.

Psychedelic patterns first came onto the scene in the ‘60s and the style lasted well into the ‘70s. The marker of a true psychedelic pattern is one that feature wavy lines, bright colors, and optical illusions, though the major through line is this: The clothing has to give off trippy energy. Back in the day, these prints were mostly featured in flowing and loose silhouettes, though not anymore. Now, in 2022, things have taken a turn to more form-fitting, but the patterns are straight from the Summer of Love.

Whether you want to layer on the colors, keep things neutral, or discover a print that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, below are 10 psychedelic shirts, skirts, dresses, and more to shop.

You may get a headache after staring at these prints, but it’ll at least be a stylish one.