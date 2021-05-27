While there’s never a shortage of vibrant clothes ripe for purchasing, there are a few styles you should definitely consider adding to your wardrobe to reach your trendiest potential. Unlike all your classic jean shorts and sundresses, bold patterns and prints perfect for summer are often the make-or-break items of your warm-weather closet — if you’re gonna wear ‘em, wear ‘em right. And after a winter of snakeskin, it’s time for some other, more vibrant patterns to have their chance in the sun. There’s always the classic tie-dye, the less-than-groundbreaking floral, and some seriously unexpected options to bring a playful edge to your outfits.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought new meaning — and yearning — for Hot Girl Summer. As cities lift restrictions, thanks to widespread vaccine availability, and people are able to spend more time outside and with each other, there’s a definite want to reflect that feeling of relief and joy in your clothes. I never thought I’d say it, but the reprieve from loungewear is going to be heaven-sent. With pattern-mixing happening in droves as people try to make the most of their quarantine purchases and dust off the ~fancy~ clothes pushed to the backs of their closets, you’re going to want to keep up.

Toss your minimalism out the door, and get ready to feel absolutely groovy from head to toe. Scroll below to check out the hottest patterns and prints for summer 2021.

