PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 06: A model walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Add These Bold Prints To Your Wardrobe ASAP This Summer

The warm weather calls for breaking out of the norm.

By Margaret Blatz
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While there’s never a shortage of vibrant clothes ripe for purchasing, there are a few styles you should definitely consider adding to your wardrobe to reach your trendiest potential. Unlike all your classic jean shorts and sundresses, bold patterns and prints perfect for summer are often the make-or-break items of your warm-weather closet — if you’re gonna wear ‘em, wear ‘em right. And after a winter of snakeskin, it’s time for some other, more vibrant patterns to have their chance in the sun. There’s always the classic tie-dye, the less-than-groundbreaking floral, and some seriously unexpected options to bring a playful edge to your outfits.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought new meaning — and yearning — for Hot Girl Summer. As cities lift restrictions, thanks to widespread vaccine availability, and people are able to spend more time outside and with each other, there’s a definite want to reflect that feeling of relief and joy in your clothes. I never thought I’d say it, but the reprieve from loungewear is going to be heaven-sent. With pattern-mixing happening in droves as people try to make the most of their quarantine purchases and dust off the ~fancy~ clothes pushed to the backs of their closets, you’re going to want to keep up.

Toss your minimalism out the door, and get ready to feel absolutely groovy from head to toe. Scroll below to check out the hottest patterns and prints for summer 2021.

Gingham All Day, Every Day
Plus Size Gingham Mini Dress
Forever 21

Gingham immediately conjures up images of picnics on lush grass, and therefore, it’s the ideal pattern for your sundresses and skirts. Forever 21’s Gingham Mini Dress ($30, Forever 21) has a three-tiered design that will float around you and move marvelously in any breeze lucky enough to come your way.

Neon Lights
Embroidered Printed Silk Blouse
Chanel

You can’t tell me Chanel's Blouse ($6,550, Chanel) doesn’t feel like driving down the Las Vegas strip in an indie movie. Major main character energy. The neon pattern is totally unique and unlike anything you already own. The loose fit also makes it great for tucking in or hanging loose around you.

Wavy Tie-Dye
Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress
Eloquii

Wavy, painterly tie-dye patterns (rather than classic swirls) are all over TikTok. And this elevated T-shirt dress captures the vibe well. Eloquii’s Tie-Dye T-shirt Dress ($100, Eloquii) is a comfy, cool variation of this trend — perfect if you’re not quite ready to give up coziness just yet.

Scarf Stories
Scarf Print Bikini
Etro

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a pattern with more going on, in the best way, than Etro’s Scarf Bikini ($960, Etro). The jester-filled, theatre image tells an entire story. You may end up spending more time admiring this bikini than wearing it.

Full-On ‘70s
Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You Flare Pants
Free People

Harry Styles might be the king of ‘70s prints, but you can get in on it, too. Free People’s Flare Pants ($78, Free People) double down on that aesthetic with their bold floral-and-polka-dot pattern and bell-bottom fit. Not to mention, these pants also have an often only dreamt about feature: pockets.

Fade-In Polka Dots
Miu Miu Knitted Mini Shorts
Farfetch

Polka dots are one of the most timeless patterns out there, and it’s not often they get an update. However, Miu Miu’s Knit Shorts ($735, Farfetch) have a sporty edge to the style. The fade from yellow to brown has a decidedly race-car feel to it that is beyond graphic.

All Patched Up
River Island Patchwork Floral Bardot Blouse in Blue
ASOS

A patchwork piece, like River Island’s Bardot Blouse ($56, ASOS), is not only punchy and fun, but it also allows you to mix patterns without you even needing to put in any work. The bohemian, ruffled sleeves also make this shirt stand out while the pastel colors keep it versatile, able to be paired with most things in your closet.

Fruit Salad
Plus Size Pineapple Tie-Front Rompers
Curvy Sense

Rompers are one of the best items to have in your closet. You can throw one on at the drop of a hat and declare yourself ready for any activity the day throws your way. This adorable watermelon, banana, and pineapple print also makes Curvy Sense’s Romper ($44, Curvy Sense) a must-have item for the Summer of Reopening. The pattern just screams for you to have a fruity, seasonal beverage on hand at all times.

Collage It
Draped Back Detail Crop Top
Louis Vuitton

The busy, collage-style elements of Louis Vuitton’s Crop Top ($3,950, Louis Vuitton) are tapered by the stark white panels, allowing this item a balance between basic staple and ostentatious. The draped back detail adds serious drama to this otherwise expected crop top fit, making it the perfect bold addition to a summer wardrobe.

Psychedelic Sets
Psych Satin Mini Skirt
Akira

You can mix your love of tie-dye and retro prints with Akira’s Psych Mini Skirt ($37, Akira). Luxury fashion brand Emilio Pucci was one of several designers to bring the print to pre-spring and spring 2021 runways, and you can get the same feel in your budget. If you want to give people a head rush just from looking at you, choose a fluid psychedelic style with all your favorite colors.

