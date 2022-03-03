The Weeknd Just Announced A Must-See Tour With Doja Cat

This summer, The Weeknd will be embarking on his first tour in four years to support his two most recent albums, Dawn FM and After Hours. On March 3, the “Take My Breath” singer made the exciting announcement by sharing a poster for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour on Instagram. The poster revealed he’ll be performing in stadiums (yes, stadiums!) across North America starting in July. He’ll first kick off his concerts in Canada before heading to the United States, and the best part is Doja Cat will join him as a special guest.

The Weeknd was initially supposed to embark on an arena tour in June 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was forced to postpone it to June 2021. He ended up canceling his After Hours tour in October 2021, but promised fans he would be planning “something bigger” for them instead. Billboard predicted he would likely announce another tour soon, but this time, he would be performing in stadiums.

Now, The Weeknd has confirmed he’s getting ready to embark on his biggest tour yet, and his friend and collaborator Doja Cat will be his special guest. To make sure you don’t miss your chance to see the stars live in concert this summer, here’s everything you need to know about The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour, including when tickets go on sale.

When will The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour begin?

The Weeknd will begin his tour in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, July 9. His first show as part of his stadium tour will be at the Rogers Centre.

Which cities will The Weeknd visit on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour?

The North American leg of The Weeknd’s tour will see him perform in 18 different cities, like Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and more.

According to Billboard, additional dates will be announced for cities in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East soon.

When do tickets go on sale for The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour?

Tickets for The Weeknd’s tour will go on sale on Thursday, March 10. Fans can purchase tickets on The Weeknd’s official website.

Who will join The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour?

Doja Cat, who collaborated with The Weeknd on her song “You Right” in 2021, will be a special guest on his tour this summer.

The Weeknd definitely wasn’t lying when he said he was planning a big surprise for his next tour!