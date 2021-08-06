The Weeknd's New Song Lyrics Will Take Your Breath Away

The Weeknd’s new era has officially begun! On Friday, Aug. 6, the star dropped his latest single “Take My Breath,” which is rumored to be on his next studio album. He gave a preview of the song during an Aug. 2 Olympics promo. He posted the video on social media and captioned it, "8.6.21 new single.” Fans were so excited to hear the track in full, and now that it’s out, they can’t stop replaying it. The Weeknd's "Take My Breath" lyrics are so catchy and will have you dancing.

The Weeknd hinted new music was on the horizon during a May 4 interview with Variety. He told the publication, “If the last record is the after-hours of the night, then the dawn is coming,” sparking rumors his next album would be called Dawn. The news arrived over a year since The Weeknd dropped his fourth studio record, After Hours, in March 2020. The album brought hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” and fans knew his follow-up single would be just as amazing.

Fast forward to Aug. 2 and fans heard a snippet of “Take My Breath” during a promo for Team USA Women’s Track & Field team. The song was fitting for the video, considering it showed the athletes running at record-breaking speeds.

The Weeknd dropped the official music video for “Take My Breath” on the same day the single was released on Friday, Aug. 6. At first, it seemed the concept of the video was about a woman who took his breath away on the dance floor, but toward the end, it’s revealed that she literally took his breath away by choking him. Check out the video below, but read the epilepsy warning before you watch.

You can also read the “Take My Breath” lyrics below.

Verse 1

I saw the fire in your eyes

I saw the fire when I look into your eyes

You tell me things you wanna try (Uh)

I know temptation is the devil in disguise

You risk it all to feel alive, oh yeah

You're offering yourself to me like sacrifice

You said you do this all the time

Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light

Pre-Chorus

It's like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly, baby says

Chorus

Take my breath away

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (Ah)

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to—

Verse 2

Want me to hold onto you tight

You pull me closer, feel the heat between your thighs (Uh, say)

You're way too young to end your life (Huh)

Girl, I don't wanna be the one who pays the price

Pre-Chorus

Ooh, it's like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly, baby says

Chorus

Take my breath away

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (Ah)

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)

Take my breath

Bridge

Oh, oh-ooh

And they'll see me

Oh-ooh, ooh (Yeah, say)

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh

Chorus

Take my breath away (Take my breath away)

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (Ah)

Take my breath away (Take my breath away)

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (Take my breath)

Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)

(Nobody)

Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)

Take my breath

With “Take My Breath,” The Weeknd definitely has another hit on his hands.