Lizzo Might Have Just Made Herself J-Hope’s Biggest Fan

On Friday, July 1, BTS’ J-Hope dropped his first single off his upcoming debut album, Jack In The Box, called “MORE.” The ‘90s-inspired hip-hop track has received a lot of praise from fans, and it even caught the attention of a major celebrity: Lizzo, who gave the song a shoutout on her Instagram Story following its release.

The “About Damn Time” star shared a screenshot of her listening to the song on Spotify on July 4. “LETS GOOO,” she captioned her post. Lizzo also tagged J-Hope’s personal Instagram account @uarmyhope in order to let him know she had listened to “MORE.”

J-Hope appreciated the support because after seeing Lizzo’s post, he reposted her Story and replied by writing, “THX BFF.” Of course, ARMY couldn’t help but wish they were in Lizzo’s place, and honestly, same. “hobi calling lizzo bff? i wish i was lizzo,” one fan said. “Hobi called Lizzo his BFF… How about me bestie?” another said.

As if fans didn’t think their social media exchange couldn’t get any cuter, Lizzo responded to J-Hope’s message with “💜💜💜💜💜💜 MY HOPE 😭.” Check it out below.

INSTAGRAM

Lizzo has always been so supportive of J-Hope and the rest of BTS. Through the years, she’s wished the members “Happy Birthday” on social media and has even expressed her desire to collaborate with the group. Lizzo became friends with BTS in November 2021 when she ran into V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope at one of Harry Styles’ concerts in Los Angeles. During a red carpet interview with ET that month, J-Hope revealed he and Lizzo exchanged numbers during the show.

Prince Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo opened up about her friendship with J-Hope in an April 28 interview with Audacy. “I got J-Hope’s number, so we be texting,” Lizzo said. “He’s a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you unread. If it’s been a while since he’s texted, he’s like ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he apologizes for how long it's taken.”

Lizzo went on to call the BTS members “good people” who have” good energy.” She said, “I think that’s always why I’ve gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it’s like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans. I feel the same way and they genuinely have just a pure, positive energy all the time.”

Hopefully, their collab comes to fruition one day!