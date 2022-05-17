Lizzo Wants To Collab With Selena Gomez Because Of This TikTok

Selena Gomez and Lizzo are two of the most powerful women in music, so could you imagine if they were to collaboration? Well, that dream might come into a reality one day because the stars said they would love to team up on a song together. And, no, those aren’t just “Rumors.” (Sorry, I had to.)

It all started on May 14 when Selena hosted Saturday Night Live in New York City. While hanging out backstage, the “De Una Vez” singer filmed a TikTok dancing to Lizzo’s hit single “About Damn Time,” which dropped on April 14 ahead of her upcoming Special album. According to Billboard, a TikToker named Jaeden Gomez created choreography for Lizzo’s song that has since gone viral on the platform.

Selena, who’s been super active on TikTok lately, joined the trend in full costume. She wore a pink cropped T-shirt with a matching pink hat, arm sleeves, and belt, along with sparkly pants. Of course, she was dressed as a Bratz doll for one of her hilarious SNL sketches. “How was snl? Iconic and I tried to be cool,” Selena captioned her video.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Lizzo to notice the clip. On Monday, May 16, she responded to Selena’s video with a TikTok of her own that made it look like the two were dancing next to each other. “Collab? @Selena Gomez,” Lizzo captioned her video. Selena said, “YES YES YES,” in the comments section, and I’m elated (elated elated).

“About Damn Time” is a single off Lizzo’s fourth studio album, Special, which will be released on July 15. Lizzo performed her single for the first time live during the April 16 episode of SNL, which she also hosted.

She’ll likely be performing the song throughout her upcoming Special tour. The North American leg will kick off on Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida, and will end on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles.

Here’s hoping Lizzo and Selena find time to collab one day.