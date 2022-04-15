Lizzo’s Fourth Album Announcement Is Special

Lizzo’s music never fails to put me in a good mood, and the good vibes are about to get even better. On April 14, the star did more than just announce a new album, Special. She also dropped her most infectious single yet.

It’s called “About Damn Time,” and I’m obsessed. The track is the ultimate confidence booster with lyrics like, “Turn up the music, turn down the lights / I got a feelin' I'm gon' be alright.” Luckily, this is only the beginning of what sounds like a, well, special album. Here’s everything you need to know about her upcoming album Special before it gets here.

When will Lizzo drop Special?

The same day Lizzo released “About Damn Time,” the singer announced her new album Special will arrive on July 15. She also shared the official cover art for her upcoming record, which featured a gorgeous black and white shot of Lizzo wearing a sequined headpiece.

This will be Lizzo’s fourth album. Three years ago, her album, Cuz I Love You, arrived in April of 2019 and saw her star soar. Prior to this, she’d released to records: Big Grrl Small World in 2015 and Lizzobangers in 2013.

Special’s announcement wasn’t a total surprise. While appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden on March 21, Lizzo previewed her new record by sharing a snippet of “About Damn Time.” The disco-inspired track instantly got Lizzo, Corden, and fellow guest Gabrielle Union on their feet. Lizzo only allowed Corden to play a few seconds of the song. “There’s more where that came from, baby,” she said.

What is the tracklist for Special?

Lizzo has yet to share the official tracklist for Special, though Apple Music lists the album as having 12 tracks and a “Special Message.”

So far, the only song we know that will be featured on the record is “About Damn Time.” She also released the music video on April 14, and it starts with her attending a “Stressed & Sexy” support group meeting. Of course, it’s not long until Lizzo is dancing carefree in the video.

How can fans pre-order Special?

Lizzo’s album is currently available to pre-order on her official website. Fans can purchase the standard CD, a digital album, cassette, vinyl record, or even a box set, which features a hoodie with the album artwork on the front.

The album is also available to pre-order on the iTunes Store and Amazon Music, as well as able to be pre-saved on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

What has Lizzo said about Special?

Lizzo opened up about her upcoming album while speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. "I hope that, when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better [and] a little bit more filled with love,” she said. She also called Special “an incredible body of music.”

It’s a busy time for Lizzo. In addition to her latest musical era, she also just launched a shapewear brand, Yitty. To honor all her new projects, the singer will serve as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 16.

Lizzo is many things, but one thing she is not is slowing down anytime soon.