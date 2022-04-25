These past few weeks have been an exciting time for Lizzo fans. The star dropped a new single, “About Damn Time”; announced her next album, Special; pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live; and joined Harry Styles on stage at Coachella. Now, Lizzo has revealed she’ll be embarking on a North American tour later this year.

The singer made the announcement in an April 25 Instagram post. “[Three] years since my last tour…and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22,” Lizzo wrote alongside a promo video. The clip featured a snippet of Lizzo’s unreleased song “Special,” which she performed for the first time on SNL on April 16.

“Special” shares the same name as Lizzo’s upcoming fifth studio album, which is set to arrive on July 15. Weeks after unveiling her record, Lizzo will kick off her North America tour in September. If you’re planning on buying tickets to see Lizzo live in concert, here’s what you should know about her tour.

Lizzo’s Special Tour Dates

Lizzo will begin the North American leg of her tour on Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida. She’ll perform around the United States and Canada before finishing her tour on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles. See the full dates below.

COURTESY OF WARNER MUSIC GROUP

Lizzo’s Special Tour Ticket Info

Tickets for Lizzo’s tour will go on sale on April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Those who are American Express card members can join a presale for Lizzo’s tour on April 26. Fans who aren’t card members can participate in the April 27 presale instead, as long as they pre-save Lizzo’s album on her website.

Lizzo’s Special Tour Setlist

Lizzo will likely keep her tour setlist a secret until her first show on Sept. 23; however, it’s safe to assume the setlist will include her biggest hits through the years, such as “Good as Hell,” “Juice,” and “About Damn Time.”

Lizzo’s Special Tour Opening Act

Lizzo revealed on IG her tour will feature the Atlanta-based rapper Latto whose single “Big Energy” is currently sitting in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

2022 is definitely shaping up to be Lizzo’s year!