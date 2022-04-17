Lizzo Used Her SNL Monologue To Manifest A Baby With Chris Evans

Lizzo made her SNL hosting debut on Saturday, April 16, and the singer certainly didn’t disappoint with her hilarious jokes and sketches. She kicked off the Easter weekend episode with a monologue where she got real about the her love life, including addressing rumors that she’s pregnant with Chris Evan’s baby. Here’s what went down during Lizzo’s SNL monologue, which was full of jokes about her well-known crush on Captain America.

As the host and musical guest for the April 16 Saturday Night Live episode, Lizzo didn’t hold back and immediately hit the stage with the bold humor that she’s known for. “My name is Lizzo and, yes, I'm shocked I have clothes on, too,” she said as she stepped out in a blue dress with a matching shimmery jacket.

Lizzo took the time to address recent headlines about her love life. “I read a lot of gossip online that I'm dating every white boy in Hollywood,” she said. “They think I'm collecting One Direction members like Infinity Stones.”

Of course, that perfectly led into Lizzo’s favorite piece of gossip — that she’s pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. “I have no idea where that one started,” she said. "It could have been the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby.’ It's called manifesting!” The joke referenced her hilarious July 2021 TikTok where Lizzo showed off a fake baby bump with the Captain America theme song playing in the background.

Lizzo’s flirtationship with Evans has been going strong for a year now. It first started when she posted an April 2021 TikTok that showed off flirty exchanges with the Captain America star, which she captioned, “Don't drink and DM, kids....for legal porpoises, this is a joke.” Lizzo then cringed at the DM she sent Evans on IG (they didn’t even follow each other on the app,) which simply read, “💨🤾🏾‍♀️🏀,” a clever emoji combo to show she was shooting her shot.

She’s kept the flirty exchanges going throughout 2021 and into 2022, sharing her plans for her dream date with Evans and even shouting him out in song during one of her concerts.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo closed her Saturday Night Live monologue on a note of self-love that was totally inspirational. “I love you, you are beautiful and you can do anything,” the 33-year-old singer told viewers. “I’m living proof of that. I used to live in my car and now I’m hosting Saturday Night Live.”