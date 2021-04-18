Who among us hasn't been tempted to shoot our shot with a celebrity? Thanks to social media, sliding into a star's DMs has never been easier. As it turns out, even celebrities feel this way: Just look at Lizzo's hilarious TikTok about DMing Chris Evans on Instagram.

In a new TikTok posted on Saturday, April 17, the "Juice" singer chronicled her attempts to woo the former Marvel star, with the caption, "Don't drink and DM, kids....for legal porpoises, this is a joke." The video features Lizzo lip-syncing, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not going to be able to marry him, and honestly it hurts me to the core — because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing."

Then she cringed in front of the DM she sent Evans, which simply reads, "💨🤾🏾‍♀️🏀." In other words, she's shooting her shot. There are little details that make the encounter even funnier, like the fact that it was sent at 5:22 p.m. and that Lizzo and Evans don't even follow each other on Insta. But hey, they're both single! I honestly can't imagine a more iconic Hollywood pairing than this Grammy winner and Captain America himself.

Evans was last linked with actor Lily James in July 2020, but things between them definitely seem to be over. And after The Sun leaked pics of her supposedly cuddling with a mysterious man in March, Lizzo took to Instagram to reaffirm her singlehood in an iconic way. "SINGLE 🤪," she captioned the March 23 video, in which she shows off a black bralette and panties and smacks her own butt.

Even if she does end up in a power couple with Evans, the "Truth Hurts" singer has been open about celebrating her singlehood. "Even if I were in a relationship, I'm a single-minded individual, and I like my freedom," she said in a July 2019 interview with People. "I think there's a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don't need it."

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

From loving herself unconditionally to treating herself by sliding into another celebrity's DMs, it's clear Lizzo continues to be the icon we need in 2021.