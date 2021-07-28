Lizzo Joked She's Having Chris Evans' Baby In A Hilarious TikTok

The romance rumors circling Lizzo and Chris Evans have always been entertaining, especially because the singer herself is the captain of the ship. After a fan commented asking for an update regarding her and Evans’ “relationship,” the musician responded with a hilarious video. Lizzo’s TikTok about having Chris Evans’ baby will crack you up.

On July 27, the “Truth Hurts” singer put the spotlight on her well-known crush on Captain America after a fan’s comment caught her attention. "lizzo baby... we know your [pregnant emoji] and we know it's Chris Evans now spill the tea," the follower's message to the artist read.

In “Lizzo’s response”, the Captain America theme song is playing in the background while the singer is standing in her kitchen. "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today," she said. She then put the phone down to reveal her fake baby bump, "I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America," she said, rubbing her belly.

For those who missed it, Lizzo posted a TikTok on April 17 of her attempts at wooing the former Marvel star, with the caption, "Don't drink and DM, kids....for legal porpoises, this is a joke." In the video, Lizzo is lip-syncing, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not going to be able to marry him, and honestly it hurts me to the core — because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing."

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

While the two haven’t taken their virtual “relationship” to the next level, after the drunk DM, Evans started following Lizzo on Instagram and responded to her. No shame in a drunk DM," he replied with a kissy face emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app."

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo is obviously joking about being pregnant with Evans’ baby, but there’s no greater power than the power of the tongue, right? Keep manifesting, girl, you never know.