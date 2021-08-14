Fans of Lizzo know the singer has been thirsting after Captain America for a while. Her crush on Chris Evans has been public, and the latest flirty messages they’ve exchanged online were all in good fun. However, Lizzo just took it to another level. In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy, Lizzo revealed her plan for a date with Chris Evans, and she definitely got straight to the point. In typical Lizzo fashion, she skipped the romance and got steamy.

Lizzo revealed her fantasy date scenario with Evans after Cohen brought up the singer’s recent joke about being pregnant with Evans’ baby. ICYMI, Lizzo posted a funny TikTok joking she was carrying Evans’ child in response to a fan comment. Evans ended up sliding into the singer’s direct messages (DMs) afterward, extending his approval of the joke. Because of the hilarious banter between the stars, Cohen said he wants to see the pair get together IRL. After that, Lizzo divulged all the deets.

"We have plans, well — we don't have plans," Lizzo began. "But he did say he will come to a show, and I was like, okay, shots on me. And he said, ‘No, shots on me.'" That’s when Lizzo detailed her dream date. "So, here's my scenario," she explained. "He's naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in, and I slowly just suck them off."

After she said it, Lizzo started laughing and said quickly, “OK. Sorry. Next question,” before laughing again and cursing Evans.

You can watch Lizzo’s hilarious response below.

Lizzo’s love for Evans goes back pretty far, so it’s no surprise it’s gotten to this level. The flirtationship began when Lizzo revealed that she sent Evans a DM when she was drunk in April 2021. She literally shot her shot (using emojis to depict her meaning), and Evans responded, “no shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app️” with a facepalm emoji (likely referencing his leaked nude pic). Lizzo then shared the convo in another TikTok, “Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I’m glad u know I exist now,” she said.

Evans replied, “Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! xxx.”

The back and forth banter between the stars seemed to have led to the “shot” moment when Lizzo said shots would be on her, and then Evans corrected her, saying they’d be on him.

Although it seems Lizzo made it escalate pretty fast with her pregnancy joke and then the body shots comment, Evans is a perfect sport. So, who knows? Maybe a romance is brewing. Regardless of whether or not the stars actually meet up, fans are more than happy to see their hilarious flirtationship play out.