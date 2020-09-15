I truly never imagined that I would be using the terms "dick pic" and "patriotic" in the same sentence, but Chris Evans’ response to his dick pic slip-up is honestly... well... patriotic. Stars, stripes, and sex! The actor took to Twitter on Sept. 14, two days after accidentally posting what appears to be an image of a penis to his Instagram Story, to acknowledge the situation and encourage his fans to vote all at once. "Now that I have your attention," he wrote alongside a face-palm emoji and a shrug emoji, "VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

Needless to say, people on Twitter are absolutely freaking loving it. And, of course, they're wasting no time making their own dick jokes. Actress Aisha Tyler quoted Evans' tweet alongside this hilarious message:

A MASTER STROKE!

(see what I did there)

Seriously. Vote. Cap needs you.

And also, @ChrisEvans for whatever office he wants.

Host Hunter March also had an absolutely LOL take on Evans' tweet, simply writing: "I’m pretty sure he leans left." Director Rian Johnson also could not resist a good dick joke opportunity:

I’m sure every mathematically possible pun is already in the mentions so I’ll just say LISTEN TO THIS MAN.

(And pull that lever)

(Oh man)

Obv, there were also some Captain America jokes thrown in here and there. "He did it for democracy," tweeted writer Francis Maxwell. "He really is Captain America."

Finally, the hosts of Chicks in the Office officially dubbed him "king." I'm here for it.

Mark Ruffalo hilariously made Evans' dick pic political before Evans had a chance to go encourage people to go vote. He wrote on Twitter on Sept. 12:

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining.

Fair.